Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Clippers vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Heat are in a bit of a shaky part to their season. A team who made the NBA finals ended a six game losing streak last week. They are still in the playoff race but need to regain so momentum, so playing against a power house like the third ranked Clippers is going to be tough. The other L.A. team is proving they are a problem on the court. However, despite a 19-4 home record, they do struggle a bit on the road as they sit just above .500 in that sense. Maybe the Heat will use those road struggles to their advantage tonight.

Tip off is at 6:00 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. Here is where you can catch a live stream of the marquee matchup this evening.

The best way to watch the Clippers vs Heat live stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV continues to pull sports fans over to their service and have them leaving behind cable. Sling TV is highly affordable, and your dollar seems to go further with all the channels you can acquire through their multiple streaming plans. Right now, Sling TV is 50% off your first month, making it only $20 and then $40 after that. Sling TV has two bundles that many consumers love to target when signing up: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Orange has a lot of sports channels available, thus making many sports fans jump on board with that plan. Try Sling TV; there is no free trial currently, but the monthly savings over cable are there.

Is there a free Clippers vs Heat live stream?

World Series on FuboTV.
.

With ESPN broadcasting the game on cable, look no further than Fubo if you are making the switch from cable to live streaming. Fubo has over 180+ channels with their base plan of $80 a month plus a Fubo free trial, which makes for a perfect window to watch the live stream of the game this weekend. With an oasis of channels that provide quality live streams as well as 1000 hours of DVR space to allow you to record games if you’re away from your television, Fubo has you covered. When signing up, don’t forget to add your NBA League Pass for out-of-market games in the event that you can’t get a nationally broadcast matchup like this one all the time.

Watch the Clippers vs Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

VPNs are a nice and safe way to watch U.S.-only streaming services while traveling abroad. Of all the options out there for a virtual private network, we recommend NordVPN for its quality in providing a safe process of live streaming and an affordable one while we’re traveling. It’s available in 60 countries, has a 30-day money-back guarantee, and comes with unlimited bandwidth, which helps big time when live streaming sports.

