 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

How to watch the Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 free live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

Indio, California, is the place to be for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Some of the biggest musicians and artists in the world will travel to the Empire Polo Club for a weekend dedicated to music and art. Last weekend was the first weekend of the two-weekend festival. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Blink-182, Rosalía, and Metro Boomin were some of the featured artists to take one of the six stages at the festival.

In most years, Coachella is available to stream on the first weekend. However, the upcoming second weekend will also be live-streamed to fans around the world. There will be streams for six of the stages this weekend. Find out details on how to watch the 22nd edition of Coachella.

Related Videos

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 dates and times

The second weekend of Coachella runs from April 21-23. There will be music on the various stages each day starting at 12 p.m. PT. Friday and Saturday tend to run until 1 a.m. PT, and Sunday typically ends one hour early at 12 a.m. PT.

Related

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 lineup

Oh, high Weekend 2 😎 pic.twitter.com/fGiLl97Qyw

&mdash; Coachella (@coachella) April 20, 2023

The 2023 Coachella Festival is headlined by three acts: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean. Bad Bunny headlines Friday night, Blackpink headlines Saturday night, and Frank Ocean headlines Sunday night. Bad Bunny and Blackpink will continue to perform in the main spots on Friday and Saturday nights, but Ocean has dropped out for the second weekend due to an injured left leg. Blink-182 will replace Ocean as the headliner on Sunday night.

Over 150 musical acts will perform at Coachella, including boygenius, Burna Boy, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Kaytranada, The Kid LAROI, Kali Uchis, Charli XCX,  Becky G, Metro Boomin, Uncle Waffles, Jackson Wang, and Latto.

Watch Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 on YouTube

Coachella 2023 on Coachella Stage | Weekend 2 | Set a Reminder

The only place to watch the festival is on Coachella’s official YouTube page. The live stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 21, and run through the end of the festival. There will be live streams for the following six stages: Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Gobi, Yuma, Mojave, and the Sahara Tent. The only stage that will not be streamed is Sonora.

The live-stream event is FREE to watch. You do not need to sign up for a YouTube account to watch the event. Simply visit Coachella’s YouTube page and click on the “live” tab to access the six streams. Following each day’s performances, the channel will air them again the next day.

YouTube is available on desktop, mobile, or the YouTube app. YouTube can be streamed through connected devices and smart TVs, like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV. You do notneed to subscribe to YouTube TV to watch the Coachella live stream.

Watch Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 on YouTube

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer

Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout his career, Dan has been a writer, broadcaster, podcaster, editor, and social media manager. At Digital Trends, Dan covers film and television, from reviewing upcoming projects to interviewing actors and directors. Outside of Digital Trends, he has been an Oscar prognosticator since 2016 as well as a sportswriter with a special concentration in New York professional sports. Dan is still waiting for the New York Knicks to win a championship, but unfortunately, he will have to wait a lot longer for this dream to become a reality.

How to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere for free
Premier League soccer match with two players tussling for the ball.

The English Premier League is arguably the most exciting soccer league in the world, and we're here to teach you how to watch it from anywhere in the world. We have (legal) tricks to access free Premier League live streams, as well as analysis on the live TV streaming services you'll need to subscribe to in order to watch all the matches in the season (one service doesn't broadcast them all, sadly). So let's dive in: Here's how to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere in the world, for free.

Watch the Premier League on FuboTV

Read more
How to watch the free Man United vs Sevilla live stream
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, it seems likely that Manchester United will snatch a victory here given Sevilla's recent run of poor results. Whichever side you're backing, you're sure to be keen to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream. That's where we're here to help. With so many streaming services around, we've tracked down what you need to know. Namely, Paramount has the exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season so that's where you need to head. Here's everything else you need to know about how to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream, including a trick to watch the action unfold for free from anywhere in the world.
Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of the Europa League as well as other soccer tournaments and elates such as the Champions League. If you're keen to expand your international soccer watching habits, you'll need to sign up to it to avoid missing out. Fortunately, Paramount Plus is very affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Besides offering live coverage of the Europa League, you also get access to plenty of on-demand shows and movies. There's original content like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. It's also the home to all things Star Trek and South Park, as well as major movies such as Top Gun Maverick. There's a seven-day free trial if you're solely interested in watching Man United vs Sevilla for free but at such an affordable price, you may find yourself sticking around.

Read more
How to watch the free Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon kicks off at 3PM ET today. Some experts reckon that Sporting Lisbon will win but, honestly, this could be a fascinating match for soccer fans. As with all Europa League matches, Paramount Plus has exclusive streaming rights for the game so that's your sole choice of places to watch it. Fortunately, there is a way to watch the Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream for free. Here's what to do so you can enjoy the game later today.
Watch the Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus isn't one of the biggest streaming services around, but what it does offer is good quality. For the purposes of watching Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon, there's the exclusive rights to the Europa League but there's also Champions League soccer too. Elsewhere, you get some NFL games as well as NCAA basketball seasons. Any time you don't want to watch sports, Paramount Plus is also the home of everything Star Trek related as well as South Park. It also has blockbuster movies like Top Gun Maverick, along with exclusives such as Yellowstone. It costs only $5 per month or $50 per year so it's a cheap service to sign up for. There's also a seven-day free trial if you solely want to watch Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon for free.

Read more