Indio, California, is the place to be for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Some of the biggest musicians and artists in the world will travel to the Empire Polo Club for a weekend dedicated to music and art. Last weekend was the first weekend of the two-weekend festival. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Blink-182, Rosalía, and Metro Boomin were some of the featured artists to take one of the six stages at the festival.

In most years, Coachella is available to stream on the first weekend. However, the upcoming second weekend will also be live-streamed to fans around the world. There will be streams for six of the stages this weekend. Find out details on how to watch the 22nd edition of Coachella.

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 dates and times

The second weekend of Coachella runs from April 21-23. There will be music on the various stages each day starting at 12 p.m. PT. Friday and Saturday tend to run until 1 a.m. PT, and Sunday typically ends one hour early at 12 a.m. PT.

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 lineup

The 2023 Coachella Festival is headlined by three acts: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean. Bad Bunny headlines Friday night, Blackpink headlines Saturday night, and Frank Ocean headlines Sunday night. Bad Bunny and Blackpink will continue to perform in the main spots on Friday and Saturday nights, but Ocean has dropped out for the second weekend due to an injured left leg. Blink-182 will replace Ocean as the headliner on Sunday night.

Over 150 musical acts will perform at Coachella, including boygenius, Burna Boy, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Kaytranada, The Kid LAROI, Kali Uchis, Charli XCX, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Uncle Waffles, Jackson Wang, and Latto.

Watch Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 on YouTube

The only place to watch the festival is on Coachella’s official YouTube page. The live stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 21, and run through the end of the festival. There will be live streams for the following six stages: Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Gobi, Yuma, Mojave, and the Sahara Tent. The only stage that will not be streamed is Sonora.

The live-stream event is FREE to watch. You do not need to sign up for a YouTube account to watch the event. Simply visit Coachella’s YouTube page and click on the “live” tab to access the six streams. Following each day’s performances, the channel will air them again the next day.

YouTube is available on desktop, mobile, or the YouTube app. YouTube can be streamed through connected devices and smart TVs, like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV. You do notneed to subscribe to YouTube TV to watch the Coachella live stream.

