Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?

Newcastle takes on Dortmund today with Newcastle coming off the back of a great 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend. The downside for the North England side? When they met Dortmund in October, they lost 1-0 so there’s a certain amount of vengeance here. Whoever you’re backing, the two closely matched sides are sure to be appealing. We’ve got all you need to know about how to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle online. Whether you’re based in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia, we’re here to help. Keep reading to learn more.

What time is Dortmund vs Newcastle?

Dortmund vs Newcastle kicks off at Dortmund’s stadium — Signal Iduna Park — on Tuesday November 7. Kick off time is 12.45PM ET/9.45AM PT/5.45PM GMT with the game kicking off at 4.45AM AEDT November 8 in Australia.

How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle in the US

In the US, Paramount Plus hosts all the Champions League games in the US for this season. It’s a smaller streaming service than some of the others, but it has a growing selection of sports events so it’s great for fans of soccer and more. Alongside that, it’s a good idea to keep on top of what’s new on Paramount Plus with many movies and TV shows added regularly. Even better, if you solely want to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle, you can do so for free thanks to a Paramount Plus free trial. It lasts for seven days and gives you full access to the streaming service so you can see what it offers that might appeal to you, alongside the Champions League.

How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports is where to go to see the Champions League. It was formerly called BT Sports so if you previously had access to that service, you’ll have access to TNT Sports. Otherwise, it’s available through Discovery+ Premium. The service costs £29.99 per month with it also available through Amazon Prime if you prefer to sign up that way. There’s no Discovery+ Premium free trial available but you can sign up on a 30-day rolling contract so you’re not tied in.

How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle in Canada

If you live in Canada and love the Champions League, you need to sign up for DAZN to watch all the games. It costs $25 CAD per month or $199 CAD for the full year. It offers extensive access to all things sports as well as the Champions League. This includes the NFL, UEFA Nations League, Europa League, MLS, and many other sports. There’s no DAZN free trial but you can always opt to sign up for just one month to check out Dortmund vs Newcastle with the year plan working out as good value.

How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle in Australia

In Australia, Stan Sport is the streaming service to sign up for to watch the Champions League. To watch Dortmund vs Newcastle and any other matches, you’ll need to sign up for Stan before adding the Stan Sport add-on package. Stan costs from $10 AU per month with the add-on package costing $15 AU per month. There’s a 30-day free trial for Stan but you’ll need to factor in the $15 charge for the add-on package to watch the match.

How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle from anywhere

Anyone who travels abroad regularly has probably already discovered that geo-restrictions mean you can’t always access the streaming services you’ve signed up for. To circumvent this, use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. Such a service tricks your current connection into thinking you’re at a different location, as chosen by you from the server list. By doing so, you can persuade the streaming service to think you’re still back home, thereby allowing you to access the streaming service you’re paying for. It’s simple to use and inexpensive with NordVPN often providing great deals throughout the year. One of the best VPNs for streaming, you can use it to still catch the Dortmund vs Newcastle game, even if you’re visiting elsewhere for a time.

