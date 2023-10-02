 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated Ethan Hawke movies you should watch

Dan Girolamo
By

Ethan Hawke has done it all. Since his debut in 1985 with Explorers, Hawke has expertly crafted a successful career that spans multiple genres and mediums. Hawke encouraged us to seize the day in Dead Poets Society, became a Gen X heartthrob in Before Sunrise, went toe-to-toe with Denzel Washington in Training Day, and taught us about the importance of family in Boyhood.

At 52, Hawke has become one of his generation’s finest actors. With over 50 film credits, Hawke’s minor movies tend to get pushed aside. Yet, these smaller films are still worthy of your time. Below, we offer three underrated Ethan Hawke movies you should watch.

Recommended Videos

The Newton Boys (1998)

One man holds a gun next to three other men on the poster for The Newton Boys.
20th Century Fox

One of Hawke’s frequent collaborators is director Richard Linklater. The duo is best known for their work on the Before trilogy and Boyhood. One of their lesser-known partnerships happened in 1998 with The Newton Boys. Based on Claude Stanush’s 1994 book, The Newton Boys depicts the lives of the notorious Newton Gang, a group of outlaws from Texas who robbed banks and trains in the 1920s.

The preeminent members of the group were the four Newton brothers – Willis (Matthew McConaughey), Joe (Skeet Ulrich), Jess (Hawke), and Dock (Vincent D’Onofrio). The film depicts a series of successful robberies as the Newton boys stole from the rich banks and refused to kill anyone who got in their way. The lasting memory of the film is the cast, making The Newton Boys an interesting film to revisit, especially when you know where McConaughey, Hawke, and D’Onofrio will go in their careers.

Rent The Newton Boys on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

The Black Phone (2021)

Ethan Hawke touches his hat in The Black Phone.
Universal Pictures

Hawke tends to play the hero. Or a morally conflicted character with flaws. However, there is no debate on what type of character Hawke plays in the spooky thriller The Black Phone. Hawke is the villainous man known as The Grabber, a masked killer who abducts and kills children. One day, The Grabber abducts 13-year-old loner Finney (Mason Thames) and brings him to a soundproof basement.

On the wall is a disconnected black rotary phone, and much to Finney’s surprise, the phone rings. On the other end of the line are the voices of the Grabber’s previous victims, who tell Finney how to survive and escape the basement. As an actor that audiences have rooted for since the 1980s, it’s refreshing to see Hawke as a villain, an archetype he should revisit in future roles.

Stream The Black Phone on Prime Video.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Ethan Hawke points a gun in Assault on Precinct 13.
Rogue Pictures

The 2005 remake of Assault on Precinct 13 was never going to be better than John Carpenter’s 1976 film of the same name, and rightfully so. However, there’s enough action and twists to make the 2005 film a compelling B-level popcorn thriller. Jake Roenick (Hawke) is a guilt-ridden police sergeant at the short-staffed Precinct 13 on New Year’s Eve. Roenick was assigned to a low-level desk job after an undercover sting operation went wrong, resulting in the death of two officers.

During a snowstorm, a prison transport carrying four criminals, including crime boss Marion Bishop (Laurence Fishburne), is rerouted to Precinct 13. Shortly after the criminals arrive, gunmen attack the prison and set out to kill Bishop. With few allies, Roenick is forced to team up with Bishop and the other criminals to survive the night.

Rent Assault on Precinct 13 on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in September
Two kids stand in front of a car and sign.

Netflix boasts an expansive library of TV shows in every major genre, including action, drama, comedy, horror, and romance. TV fans already know the hits, such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Queen's Gambit, and The Night Agent. However, there are other shows that, despite not having the same popularity, are equally as effective and positively reviewed.

For September, we chose three underrated TV shows on Netflix that should be on your list of what to watch next. Our selections include a psychological thriller about a bodyguard, a black comedy with an eventful road trip, and a coming-of-age love letter to the 1990s.
Bodyguard (2018)

Read more
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in September
Joel Kinnaman stands in front of a police lineup in The Informer.

There are over 3,600 movies on Netflix. With such a wide selection, it can be overwhelming when it's time to sit down and make a decision about what to watch. With thousands of possibilities, there are that slip through the cracks due to their location on the homepage. However, many of these films are quite good.

Below, we selected five underrated movies on Netflix that you need to watch in September. The selections include one of the last great studio comedies, a pandemic thriller, a reimagining of a popular film from the 1990s, an underseen crime thriller, and a delightful romantic comedy.
This Is the End (2012)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Tubi you need to watch in September
Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner as Jane and Cory in the forest in the film Wind River.

To say the Tubi library is big would be an understatement. There are over 50,000 movies and television shows on Tubi. Although variety is mostly positive, narrowing 50,000 options to one can be a daunting challenge. There will inevitably be movies that don't even cross your radar.

Luckily, we curated a list of three underrated and best movies available to stream on Tubi in September. The group includes a coming-of-age love story, a modern-day prison break, and a terrific thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Check out our selections below.
The First Time (2012)

Read more