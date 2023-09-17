For anyone keen to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream later today, you’ve got some great options open to you. The game kicks off on USA Network at 11.30 AM ET/8.30 AM PT meaning you’ve got plenty of ways to watch it. If you’re keen to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream for free, you’ll also be delighted to know that’s possible too. How? Read on below to see what you need to know about how to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream.

Watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream on Sling TV

As one of the best live TV streaming services around, Sling is a good choice for many. You’ll need to sign up for Sling Blue to watch USA Network and therefore the game. It costs just $20 for the first month with subsequent months costing $40 a month. You get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations too. Any time you’re not around to watch live, 50 hours of DVR storage has you covered.

Watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great option for sports fans as it offers a vast number of sports channels across its roster of at least 145 depending on the plan you choose. It has USA Network for the purposes of the Everton vs Arsenal live stream but there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and plenty of others. For non-sporting occasions, you can always check out Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and others too. As standard, FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there’s also a FuboTV free trial. It lasts for seven days and gives you full access to everything the service offers so it’s a good way to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream for free.

Watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream on Hulu with Live TV

A household name in the live TV streaming world, Hulu with Live TV has an extensive range of channels. There’s access to NBC and USA Network which proves handy for watching the Everton vs Arsenal live stream. The best shows on Hulu are worth checking out too with $70 per month giving you access to over 90 channels. Arguably even better, you also have access to Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled in which makes the whole thing fantastic value.

Watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV has over 100 channels to choose from. Besides USA Network, there are other sports channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports, so you’re well-catered for here. Alongside that are plenty of general entertainment channels like Disney and Paramount. Even better, there’s a YouTube TV free trial so it’s an ideal chance to watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream for free. Otherwise, a monthly subscription to YouTube TV costs $65 per month.

Watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream from abroad with a VPN

When traveling abroad, you’ve probably already noticed that your streaming services don’t follow you in the way you’d anticipate. That’s why you need one of the best VPNs. To avoid missing out on what you’re paying for, you can sign up to NordVPN and connect to a US-based server. From there, you can access all your favorite shows as well as watch the Everton vs Arsenal live stream, just like if you were still on your couch at home. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth paying for so you can still access all your streaming services as normal, without missing out on content that would ordinarily be locked behind geo-restrictions.

Editors' Recommendations