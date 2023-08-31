Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream: Watch college football for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The college football season is underway, and Week 1 features an intriguing Thursday night showdown between teams from the SEC and the Pac-12. The unranked Florida Gators travel to Salt Lake City to take on No. 14 Utah Utes. The Utes are a 4.5-point favorite on FanDuel. Last year, these two met in Gainesville, with Florida edging out a 29-26 win.

The Gators enter year two under head coach Billy Napier, who won six games in his debut season. With quarterback Anthony Richardson in the NFL, the Gators will turn to Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz to line up under center. For Utah, the 2022 Pac-12 champions open the season ranked in the Top 25 and should be in contention for another conference championship. The health of Utes quarterback Cam Rising will play a factor in determining Utah’s success.

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on ESPN

Florida will battle Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 31. Live coverage of the game will air on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be on the call. Florida vs. Utah can also be viewed through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on FuboTV

Florida versus Utah can be seen on FuboTV, along with the entire college football slate on ESPN. College football on CBS, ABC, Fox, and NBC is available on FuboTV. Customers can choose one of the three subscription plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Each plan includes a minimum of 172 channels. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on YouTube TV

Football fans looking for a subscription TV streaming service should consider YouTube TV. ESPN platforms, like ESPN and ESPN2, are included with a YouTube TV subscription. Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket is available to purchase through YouTube TV for the first time. New customers only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate then increases to $73/month. However, YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch ESPN’s broadcast of Florida versus Utah on Hulu with Live TV. The service has over 85 live and on-demand channels, including TNT, USA, ABC, FX, and MTV. One of Hulu’s plans costs $70/month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on Sling TV

If you are a Sling TV customer who wants access to ESPN, you must subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. These two packages include ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform, Disney Channel, and QVC. Sling Blue, however, does not feature ESPN. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. Additionally, new customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you like college football and are located outside of the U.S., look into downloading a VPN. A VPN allows users to bypass regional broadcast restrictions by picking a U.S. server to make it seem like they are streaming from home. One VPN to check out is NordVPN, one of the better VPNs on the market. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

