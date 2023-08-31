 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream: Watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The college football season is underway, and Week 1 features an intriguing Thursday night showdown between teams from the SEC and the Pac-12. The unranked Florida Gators travel to Salt Lake City to take on No. 14 Utah Utes. The Utes are a 4.5-point favorite on FanDuel. Last year, these two met in Gainesville, with Florida edging out a 29-26 win.

The Gators enter year two under head coach Billy Napier, who won six games in his debut season. With quarterback Anthony Richardson in the NFL, the Gators will turn to Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz to line up under center. For Utah, the 2022 Pac-12 champions open the season ranked in the Top 25 and should be in contention for another conference championship. The health of Utes quarterback Cam Rising will play a factor in determining Utah’s success.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on ESPN

Wide shot of the field at Rice–Eccles Stadium in Utah.
Mattstorms / Wiki Media

Florida will battle Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 31. Live coverage of the game will air on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be on the call. Florida vs. Utah can also be viewed through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch Florida vs. Utah on ESPN

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Florida versus Utah can be seen on FuboTV, along with the entire college football slate on ESPN. College football on CBS, ABC, Fox, and NBC is available on FuboTV. Customers can choose one of the three subscription plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Each plan includes a minimum of 172 channels. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Football fans looking for a subscription TV streaming service should consider YouTube TV. ESPN platforms, like ESPN and ESPN2, are included with a YouTube TV subscription. Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket is available to purchase through YouTube TV for the first time. New customers only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate then increases to $73/month. However, YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch Florida vs. Utah on YouTube TV

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch ESPN’s broadcast of Florida versus Utah on Hulu with Live TV. The service has over 85 live and on-demand channels, including TNT, USA, ABC, FX, and MTV. One of Hulu’s plans costs $70/month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

If you are a Sling TV customer who wants access to ESPN, you must subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. These two packages include ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform, Disney Channel, and QVC. Sling Blue, however, does not feature ESPN. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. Additionally, new customers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you like college football and are located outside of the U.S., look into downloading a VPN. A VPN allows users to bypass regional broadcast restrictions by picking a U.S. server to make it seem like they are streaming from home. One VPN to check out is NordVPN, one of the better VPNs on the market. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch Chargers vs. 49ers: live stream NFL preseason games
A football in a stadium on the field.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America's finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 3 will feature the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.
Watch Chargers vs. 49ers live stream on NFL Network

Read more
Where to watch Patriots vs. Titans: live stream NFL preseason games
A football team lines up on the sidelines from Outta the Muck.

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America's finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 3 will feature the New England Patriots taking on the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 25.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.
Watch Patriots vs. Titans live stream on NFL Network

Read more
How to watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream
A soccer field.

Chelsea plays Luton Town later today, with kick off at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. If you want to watch the action unfold live, you've got one option -- Peacock. That unfortunately means there's no free Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream, as it's not being broadcast on a channel that's available on FuboTV or YouTube TV, both of which offer free trials to new customers.
Watch the Chelsea vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV isn't one of the best live TV streaming services but it's still a pretty good option, especially for soccer fans. For just $6 per month, you can catch games like Chelsea vs Luton Town and other parts of the Premier League. There are dozens of Premier League games aired here throughout the season but Peacock also covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and even WWE wrestling. It may be cheap but it's always worth seeing what's new on Peacock. The best shows on Peacock come from NBC's content library so there are some pretty good options there like Poker Face. At this kind of price, it makes sense to check out Peacock at least for the sake of Chelsea vs Luton Town, even if you already have other streaming services available to you.

Read more