France vs Netherlands pits two major European sides against each other as part of the Euro 2024 qualifying matches. If you’ve been keeping up with how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying, you may be surprised to learn that the France vs Netherlands live stream is exclusive to FuboTV. While many games are on Fox, you’ll need a Fubo subscription to catch this one. Fortunately, that could be a good thing if you’re solely interested in this one match. Here’s why.

Watch the France vs Netherlands live stream on FuboTV

If you’re a big sports fan, you’re going to love what FuboTV offers and we don’t just mean the France vs Netherlands live stream. The service offers over 145 channels along with exclusive access to the game. Channel options include Fox Sports 1, MLB Network, Golf Channel, NFL Network, NBC and USA Network, with the latter two perfect for soccer fans keen to keep up with the Premier League. When you don’t feel in the mood for sports, there’s always familiar channels like Paramount, Bravo and Disney Channel too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there’s a FuboTV free trial that means you can watch the France vs Netherlands live stream for free. Sign up today and you get seven days of access without paying anything, so you can catch up on more than just this one game.

Related Videos

Watch the France vs Netherlands live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad while France vs Netherlands is playing, you may run into an issue using FuboTV. Due to different rights and restrictions depending on the country you’re in, you’re unlikely to be able to access FuboTV. The solution is to use one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. A VPN allows you to trick your internet connection into thinking you’re in a different location so you can connect it to a US-based server and persuade FuboTV to think you’re still back home. By doing so, you get to watch the game, plus you get extra security as a VPN hides your browsing activity and all other potential privacy concerns you may have. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but upon signing up, you’re covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee so in the unlikely case, you change your mind, you can get your money back.

Editors' Recommendations