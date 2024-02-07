Hawks vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Atlanta Hawks (22-28) head to Boston tonight to battle one of the league’s best, the Boston Celtics (38-12). Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum continue to shine as they won their last game on Sunday night against the Grizzlies. As for the Hawks, despite De’Andre Hunter putting up 27 points, it was far from enough as the Hawks took a beating from another great team this season, the Clippers. The Hawks will need a win but it won’t come easy, as they now sit in 10th place in the East, trying to keep post-season hopes alive, even as the trade deadline approaches and trade rumors continue.

If you want to catch tip off tonight around 7:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston on a live stream, here is all the information you’ll need of where to find it online.

The best way to watch the Hawks vs Celtics live stream

Start your Fubo free trial to catch all the live sports action you want in 2024. Fubo has a few different packages you can choose from upon signing up, with their base-level price being $80 a month. With over 180 channels, Fubo has channels like NBC Sports Boston to catch a lot of regional sports action in the northeast. As well as the Bally Sports package, which covers regional sports action from around the country. When you sign up for Fubo, add on your NBA League Pass to catch all the out-of-market games you want this weekend.

Is there a free Hawks vs Celtics live stream?

Fubo and YouTube TV are a big help for sports fans in terms of catching live streams of their favorite teams, as they both have free trials upon signing up. However, if you are not in the local market for the game you are seeking out, you may find yourself in a bit of a bind if you don’t have an NBA League Pass. There is no free trial period when signing up for NBA League Pass, but there is a deal right now that benefits you greatly, as it only costs a one-time flat fee of $50 for the remainder of the regular season upon signing up. Catch this deal now, before it goes away.

Watch the Hawks vs Celtics live stream from abroad with a VPN

Everyone wants their identity and data protected from hackers, especially when you’re traveling abroad. When trying to access a U.S.-based live stream and you want an affordable platform that also protects your information online, look no further than NordVPN. There is a long list of virtual private networks out there, but we like to recommend NordVPN the most. It costs $12 a month and stands firm on their product, believing that you’ll enjoy it because it has a free 30-day money-back guarantee in the rare occasion that you don’t. NordVPN is available in 60 countries and has unlimited bandwidth for all your live streaming needs.

