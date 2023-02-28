 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

India vs Australia live stream: How to watch the Cricket Test Series

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Cricket Test Series continues today, as India takes on Australia at 11pm ET. Cricket is a bit of an obscure sport in the United State, but you can count on the leader in sports, ESPN, to provide coverage of the match. If you’re looking to watch online, many of the best live TV streaming services won’t be able to help, as ESPN isn’t providing a national TV broadcast for them to live stream. The match is available on ESPN+, however, which is ESPN’s online streaming service, and which is the only place you’ll be able to watch the India vs Australia live stream online.

Watch the India vs Australia live stream on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends

It’s no secret ESPN provides some of the best sports coverage on the planet, and its ESPN+ streaming service is an extension of that. ESPN+ will be providing online coverage of the India vs Australia cricket match, and the monthly subscription is worth considering if you’d like to get your eyes on more cricket matches, or more sports in general. With an ESPN+ subscription you’ll get access to sports events like NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights. The full 30 for 30 sports documentary library is also part of an ESPN+ subscription, as is all sorts of ESPN original content. There is no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a significant discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to ESPN+, and starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Watch the India vs Australia live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re trying to watch the India vs Australia cricket match while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sports events, which can disrupt your ability to watch the match online. The best way to work around this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: Watch the Spurs game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 26, 2023
amazon live sports prime stadium football soccer wr

Premier League soccer action kicks off with Tottenham vs Chelsea, and you may be wondering the best way to watch online. USA Network is covering the television broadcast, which opens up a lot of opportunities to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online. Among the options are many of the best live TV streaming services, and we’ve rounded them all up for you, including a (legal) free Spurs vs Chelsea live stream.
Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the match. With USA Network covering the Tottenham vs Chelsea TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Read more
The Pala Casino 400 live stream: Watch Nascar racing for FREE
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
February 26, 2023
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

The Nascar Cup Series continues this Sunday with the 2023 Pala Casino 400 race happening at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Thanks to Fox Sports, the official broadcaster of Nascar events in the U.S., fans can now easily stream the race live online. If you're in that camp, then you definitely won't want to miss the excitement and thrills of the Pala Casino 400, but if you won't be making it to the track in person, you can still catch all the action from the comfort of your own home. All you'll have to do is sign up for one of the live TV streaming services that carries Fox Sports, and you've got quite a few options here. If you need some help deciding which one is right for you, read on. In this guide, we'll walk you through all of the options available to you for watching the Pala Casino 400 live stream and other Nascar races online.
Watch the Pala Casino 400 live stream on Sling TV

If you're looking for a budget-friendly live TV streaming bundle that will let you stream the Pala Casino 400 and other Nascar races online, Sling TV is an excellent option. Sling Blue, one of Sling TV's two subscription packages, includes Fox Sports, which means you'll be able to watch all of the action happening on the track live. Sling Blue costs just $40 per month and includes more than 40 live TV channels, so it's cheaper than your other options (although they include more channels). Plus, new subscribers can take advantage of a special offer right now and get 50% off their first month of Sling Blue, knocking it down to just $20. With Sling TV, you'll be able to stream Nascar races on your TV, computer, or mobile device, making it easy to watch every lap no matter where you are.

Read more
UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Krylov vs Spann today
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
February 25, 2023
watch ufc krylov vs spann live stream online fight night

Are you a die-hard UFC fan looking forward to watching UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann on Saturday night? With this and other UFC events being broadcast almost exclusively on ESPN+ nowadays, your options for streaming it online in the U.S. are fairly limited. But worry not, we've got you covered. Below, we'll guide you through your options for watching the Krylov vs Spann live stream (and all other UFC events) using ESPN+. Whether you're a new initiate to the growing world of MMA or a seasoned fan exploring your online streaming options, we'll provide you with all the information you need to catch every action-packed fight, including UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).
Watch the Krylov vs Spann live stream on ESPN+

To watch the Krylov vs Spann live stream online with ESPN+, you only need to subscribe to the streaming service -- this is not a pay-per-view, so you don't need to pony up any additional cash to tune in. Following a recent price increase, ESPN+ costs $10 per month or $100 per year. ESPN+ is the only platform where you can watch the Krylov vs Spann fight live online, and it's also currently the exclusive home of UFC pay-per-view events in the U.S. To start streaming, just sign up for an account, head to the ESPN+ website or download the ESPN app on your preferred device, and get ready to tune in. With ESPN+, you'll not only have access to live UFC events and pay-per-views but also a wide range of other sports, exclusive shows, and original content, making it a must-have for sports fans.

Read more