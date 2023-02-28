The Cricket Test Series continues today, as India takes on Australia at 11pm ET. Cricket is a bit of an obscure sport in the United State, but you can count on the leader in sports, ESPN, to provide coverage of the match. If you’re looking to watch online, many of the best live TV streaming services won’t be able to help, as ESPN isn’t providing a national TV broadcast for them to live stream. The match is available on ESPN+, however, which is ESPN’s online streaming service, and which is the only place you’ll be able to watch the India vs Australia live stream online.

Watch the India vs Australia live stream on ESPN+

It’s no secret ESPN provides some of the best sports coverage on the planet, and its ESPN+ streaming service is an extension of that. ESPN+ will be providing online coverage of the India vs Australia cricket match, and the monthly subscription is worth considering if you’d like to get your eyes on more cricket matches, or more sports in general. With an ESPN+ subscription you’ll get access to sports events like NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights. The full 30 for 30 sports documentary library is also part of an ESPN+ subscription, as is all sorts of ESPN original content. There is no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a significant discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to ESPN+, and starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Watch the India vs Australia live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re trying to watch the India vs Australia cricket match while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sports events, which can disrupt your ability to watch the match online. The best way to work around this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

