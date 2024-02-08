 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to live stream the Jazz vs Suns: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Phoenix Suns (30-21) are pretty hot right now as they look to extend a four-game winning streak as the Utah Jazz (26-26) come to the Footprint Center tonight. If the Suns can play good defense, the game should go in their favor, as they are 24-6 when keeping their opponents below 117 points. The Jazz have lost three of their last five games where they just scratched that amount of points in a game. It should be an interesting matchup between two Western Conference powerhouses.

Catch the start of the game at 9:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about how to watch a live stream of the game online.

The best way to watch the Jazz vs Suns live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo continues to rack up subscribers as their streaming packages are very lucrative to sports fans who want to cut the cable cord. When you sign up with Fubo, you get a seven-day Fubo free trial, and payment plans for their streaming packages begin at $80 a month. Fubo has 180+ channels available to you for live streaming, and when you sign up, be sure to add on your NBA League Pass so you can watch all the out-of-market action you want for the rest of the regular season.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

Is there a free Jazz vs Suns live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re not in the local or regional markets for the game tonight, things may get kind of complicated for being able to get a free live stream of the game. The short answer here is no. Fubo and YouTube TV have free trials, but because NBA League Pass does not at the moment, you will be spending a few bucks tonight to start your NBA live streaming experience this season. However, there is a pretty impressive deal going on right now with a $50 one-time payment for NBA League Pass of the remainder of the season.

Watch the Jazz vs Suns live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

We all want our identity and data to be protected when we are online, especially when traveling abroad. A virtual private network does just that when watching U.S.-based live streams. If you want an affordable and reliable way of doing so, then we recommend NordVPN. At $12 a month, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, it’s clear that they stand firm on their product and how much you’ll enjoy it. It’s available in 60 countries and on 5000+ servers. Another major plus for NordVPN is its unlimited bandwidth, making it a perfect choice for live streaming sports from abroad.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
PSG vs Brest live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Two of the top three teams in Ligue 1 will match up in the Coupe de France Round of 16 on Wednesday, when Paris Saint-Germain takes on Brest at the Parc des Princes. After winning the cup six times in a seven-year span, PSG have fallen in the Round of 16 in two consecutive years, but they're still certainly favorites here against a Brest side that has advanced to the quarterfinals just five times since 1998.

The match kicks off very soon, at 3:10 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Fox Sports 2. That gives us a handful of different live stream options, including some free ways to watch.
The Best Way to Watch PSG vs Brest

Read more
Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Following their 0-0 draw a couple weeks ago, Aston Villa and Chelsea will meet in a replay of their fourth-round FA Cup tie at Villa Park on Wednesday. Villa are looking to get back to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2015, while Chelsea were last there two seasons ago when they made a third-consecutive trip to the final.

The match is about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET. It won't be on TV, but you can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live on ESPN+. That's the only option in the US, but it's a good one if you're a soccer fan.
Watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on ESPN+

Read more
Bucks vs Suns live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Booker vs Giannis

Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks (33-17) head out to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns (29-21). A lot of news has circulated about the Bucks as of late with the team's new coach, Doc Rivers, who has just been announced as the All Star games Eastern Conference coach. The Bucks may be an NBA finals hopeful, but defensively, they have struggled as they now sit 19th ranked defensively in the league. The Suns continue their pursuit toward the postseason led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, as they are coming off a dominant performance over the Washington Wizards the other night.

This east-west matchup is about to hit the airwaves on TNT, starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about catching a live stream of the game online.
The best way to watch the Bucks vs Suns live stream

Read more