How to live stream the Jazz vs Suns: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

The Phoenix Suns (30-21) are pretty hot right now as they look to extend a four-game winning streak as the Utah Jazz (26-26) come to the Footprint Center tonight. If the Suns can play good defense, the game should go in their favor, as they are 24-6 when keeping their opponents below 117 points. The Jazz have lost three of their last five games where they just scratched that amount of points in a game. It should be an interesting matchup between two Western Conference powerhouses.

Catch the start of the game at 9:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about how to watch a live stream of the game online.

The best way to watch the Jazz vs Suns live stream

Fubo continues to rack up subscribers as their streaming packages are very lucrative to sports fans who want to cut the cable cord. When you sign up with Fubo, you get a seven-day Fubo free trial, and payment plans for their streaming packages begin at $80 a month. Fubo has 180+ channels available to you for live streaming, and when you sign up, be sure to add on your NBA League Pass so you can watch all the out-of-market action you want for the rest of the regular season.

Perfect for watching NFL, NBA, and more, you can score 50% off your first month of live TV with Sling TV.

Is there a free Jazz vs Suns live stream?

If you’re not in the local or regional markets for the game tonight, things may get kind of complicated for being able to get a free live stream of the game. The short answer here is no. Fubo and YouTube TV have free trials, but because NBA League Pass does not at the moment, you will be spending a few bucks tonight to start your NBA live streaming experience this season. However, there is a pretty impressive deal going on right now with a $50 one-time payment for NBA League Pass of the remainder of the season.

Watch the Jazz vs Suns live stream from abroad with a VPN

We all want our identity and data to be protected when we are online, especially when traveling abroad. A virtual private network does just that when watching U.S.-based live streams. If you want an affordable and reliable way of doing so, then we recommend NordVPN. At $12 a month, with a 30-day money-back guarantee, it’s clear that they stand firm on their product and how much you’ll enjoy it. It’s available in 60 countries and on 5000+ servers. Another major plus for NordVPN is its unlimited bandwidth, making it a perfect choice for live streaming sports from abroad.

Editors' Recommendations