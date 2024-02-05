 Skip to main content
Kings vs Cavaliers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is the sight of this matchup between Eastern and Western Conference power houses tonight. The Cleveland Cavaliers (31-16) are coming off back-to-back wins over San Antonio and Memphis and look to win three straight with a win over the Sacramento Kings (29-19). The Kings are looking to do the exact same thing as they arrive in Cleveland tonight, coming off wins over the Bulls and Pacers.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET, and with the game being televised in local markets, live streaming is your best bet in terms of catching out-of-market action. Here is exactly where to find the game online tonight.

The best way to watch the Kings vs Cavaliers live stream

Start your 7-day Fubo free trial today to catch all the live sports action you want. There are different pricing packages you can sign up for when deciding how much you want to spend in a month. At base level, Fubo is $80 a month and includes channels like the Bally Sports package and other regional market channels that are dedicated to local professional sports teams. When signing up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to assist you with catching all the out-of-market action you want.

Is there a free Kings vs Cavaliers live stream?

Technically, there is no free stream for tonight’s game. While platforms like YouTube TV and Fubo make it possible for you to catch the action even if you are not in either Cleveland or Sacramento-based markets, and they have free trials, not having a NBA League Pass makes things a little complicated. The subscription currently has no free trial but offers a deal of $50 for the rest of the season to catch all the action you want, no matter where you are in the country.

Watch the Kings vs Cavaliers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN is one of the many virtual private networks you can utilize when traveling abroad and need to catch a U.S.-based live stream. VPNs help protect your data and identity from hackers while you live stream what you want. We recommend NordVPN the most for multiple reasons. It is available in over 60 countries, it has unlimited bandwidth, and it’s only $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

