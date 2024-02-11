 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Kings vs Thunder live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, but there is still some basketball to be played before kickoff today. The Sacramento Kings travel to the Oklahoma City Thunder today for a regular season match up of two Western Conference post season hopefuls. The last time these two met on the court was at the end of 2023. The Kings had the upper hand with a 128-123 win over the Thunder. As a matter of fact, the Kings have had the Thunders number the last five times, sweeping them 5-0.

It’s a good day for the Thunder to turn that sweep around, as the two meet on the court at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is where you can find a live stream of the game online.

The best way to watch the Kings vs Thunder live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With the Bally Sports channels as part of their streaming packages, Fubo has become a prime spot for basketball fans to jump from cable to live streaming. There is a Fubo free trial when you sign up and has 180+ channels available to live stream that include local and regional sports channels. When you add on your NBA League Pass to your plan, it helps you catch out-of-market games. Fubo has plans that range from $80 to $100 a month, and gives its customers 1,000 hours of DVR space. Fubo never hassles you with contracts, and you can cancel anytime.

Is there a free Kings vs Thunder live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you are outside the regional market for the game, then getting a free, legal live stream is going to be hard. Fubo and YouTube TV may have free trials, but you’ll need an NBA League Pass to access out-of-market games to be live streamed. At the moment, there is no free trial for NBA League Pass, but they do have a very cheap deal through YouTube TV right now.

Watch the Kings vs Thunder live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The best way to watch a U.S.-based live stream is through a virtual private network. A VPN helps hide your identity and your data from hackers online. At only $12 a month, we’d like to recommend NordVPN for its affordability and reliability. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee, which tells you how confident they are that you’ll enjoy their product. NordVPN has unlimited bandwidth, which you’ll want to have while watching a live stream. You can find NordVPN on over 5,000 servers and in 60 countries outside the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Watch the Man City vs Everton live stream: Is there a free broadcast?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Back in the driver's seat in the Premier League, Manchester City take on Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Following their fifth league win a row, coupled with Liverpool's loss to Arsenal last weekend, The Citizens are now just two points back from the leaders with a match a hand. Everton, meanwhile, are moving in the opposite direction, as they remain in the relegation zone after a draw with Tottenham.

The match is starting very soon, at 7:30 a.m. ET this morning, and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. That gives us several different ways to watch a live stream, including three free options.
The Best Way to Watch Man City vs Everton

Read more
Pelicans vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Aerial shot of a basketball court a Crypto.com arena.

With a tough loss last night to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers (27-26) look to rebound really quick as the New Orleans Pelicans (30-21) come to the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. The Pelicans are now on a three-game road win streak, and look to further it as they try to navigate their way up the rankings in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have been in town for a few days, as they got a big win Wednesday night over the Clippers, 117-106. We will see how the Lakers fair having to play back-to-back games between last night and tonight; luckily, their home win record in the last five games has been 3-2.

The matchup is starting very shortly, at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you want to know where to find a live stream online of the game, then here is all the information you'll need.
The best way to watch the Pelicans vs Lakers live stream

Read more
Nuggets vs Kings live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
How 5G will change sports | Sacramento Kings Arena Golden 1 Center

It's the first of three matchups between these two teams this month. The Denver Nuggets (36-16) continue their California road trip from Los Angeles up to Sacramento to take on the Kings (29-21) tonight. These two Western Conference power houses will square off, and going in, there's some interesting stats to keep in mind. The Nuggets have been putting up a nice amount of points as of late in the area of 118 PPG; on average, they are 18-3 when they reach that target. The Kings have a player to watch that could be a game changer with De'Aaron Fox, as he puts up 26.9 PPG. The Kings have lost two of their last three games to the pretty evenly matched Cavaliers and the inferior Pistons; they'll need to step up tonight against the reigning champs.

Tip-off is about to happen, at 10:00 p.m. ET in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento California. Regional restrictions may apply on television, so if you're looking for a live stream of it, look no further than the information below.
The best way to watch the Nuggets vs Kings live stream

Read more