Kings vs Thunder live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, but there is still some basketball to be played before kickoff today. The Sacramento Kings travel to the Oklahoma City Thunder today for a regular season match up of two Western Conference post season hopefuls. The last time these two met on the court was at the end of 2023. The Kings had the upper hand with a 128-123 win over the Thunder. As a matter of fact, the Kings have had the Thunders number the last five times, sweeping them 5-0.

It’s a good day for the Thunder to turn that sweep around, as the two meet on the court at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is where you can find a live stream of the game online.

The best way to watch the Kings vs Thunder live stream

With the Bally Sports channels as part of their streaming packages, Fubo has become a prime spot for basketball fans to jump from cable to live streaming. There is a Fubo free trial when you sign up and has 180+ channels available to live stream that include local and regional sports channels. When you add on your NBA League Pass to your plan, it helps you catch out-of-market games. Fubo has plans that range from $80 to $100 a month, and gives its customers 1,000 hours of DVR space. Fubo never hassles you with contracts, and you can cancel anytime.

Is there a free Kings vs Thunder live stream?

If you are outside the regional market for the game, then getting a free, legal live stream is going to be hard. Fubo and YouTube TV may have free trials, but you’ll need an NBA League Pass to access out-of-market games to be live streamed. At the moment, there is no free trial for NBA League Pass, but they do have a very cheap deal through YouTube TV right now.

Watch the Kings vs Thunder live stream from abroad with a VPN

The best way to watch a U.S.-based live stream is through a virtual private network. A VPN helps hide your identity and your data from hackers online. At only $12 a month, we’d like to recommend NordVPN for its affordability and reliability. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee, which tells you how confident they are that you’ll enjoy their product. NordVPN has unlimited bandwidth, which you’ll want to have while watching a live stream. You can find NordVPN on over 5,000 servers and in 60 countries outside the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations