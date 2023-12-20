Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: Watch the Carabao Cup

Liverpool and West Ham meet in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup later today with both sides keen to make it to the final four. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. ET. It’s a busy time for both sides with the teams also handling being in the top half of the Premier League and European fixtures too. That could mean a slightly different squad lineup for both compared to usual, but it’s sure to be a thrilling match. If you’re keen to see the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, we’ve got everything you need to know. Take a look below at everything you need to know.

The best way to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

The best and only way to watch Liverpool vs West Ham is to sign up for ESPN+. The sports-focused streaming service is the exclusive home of the Carabao Cup along with many other live sports like Wimbledon, Monday Night Football, and many NHL games too. It also hosts a ton of classic and original ESPN content including the entire 30 for 30 documentary catalog which is widely regarded as a great series to catch up on. ESPN+ also has exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views if you love UFC. The service costs $11 per month or $110 a year. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle for $4 more a month and grab Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.

Is there a free Liverpool vs West Ham live stream?

Unfortunately, there’s no free Liverpool vs West Ham live stream. In the past, there was an ESPN+ free trial but in recent times, that has ben removed. Also, because the Carabao Cup is exclusive to ESPN+, it’s your sole option for watching the match unfold.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from anywhere

If you travel abroad frequently, you’ve probably already spotted that ESPN+ rarely travels with you. That’s particularly frustrating as you’re paying for the service but can’t use it. If you use one of the best VPNs, you can solve this issue. Sign up for NordVPN and the app allows you to pick a US-based server before connecting to ESPN+ through that. Essentially, it makes it look like you’re still back home in the US, thereby allowing you to catch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from anywhere. Like ESPN+, there’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s very reliable and means you can still watch the Carabao Cup while you travel. It takes moments to set up and is huge peace of mind, right down to how you also have enhanced security when using public Wi-Fi.

