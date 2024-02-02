 Skip to main content
Magic vs Timberwolves live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-14) sit confidently in the top spot of the Western Conference a game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Visiting tonight is the Orlando Magic (25-23), a team that currently has the 8th spot in the East. The last time this team squared off was back on January 9th, the Timberwolves getting the win, 113-92. Defense has been key for Minnesota’s success, as well as healthy players. Some like to say the Magic should not be this good, yet here they are. At one point back in late 2023 they were ranked number one in forcing turnovers.

It could be a big defensive game tonight. Tip off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Here is all you need to know about catching a live stream for the game.

The best way to watch Magic vs Timberwolves

Fubo TV.
.

Fubo has base-level prices of $80 a month and has had many sports fans jump ship over to their service to ditch the hassle of cable. There is a 7-day Fubo free trial period upon signing up that allows users to cancel anytime. Fubo has sports channel bundles like Bally Sports lumped into their packages, as well as the ability to use a NBA League Pass to catch all the out-of-market action you can this season.

Is there a free Magic vs Timberwolves live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Without a NBA League Pass through YouTube TV or Fubo, it is going to make things complicated with getting a free live stream for the game. Currently, NBA League Pass does not offer a free trial period when signing up. Yet, there is a pretty lucrative deal for new subscribers who want to catch a lot of the out-of-market action. For a one-time deal of $50, you can sign up and get all the NBA games you want through League Pass for the remainder of the season.

Watch the Magic vs Timberwolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network changes your IP address to the VPN’s servers when using one. This keeps your IP address hidden when accessing U.S.-based live streams through a VPN. It’s a safe tool that many like to use when traveling abroad. We recommend one in particular, NordVPN. At $12 a month and a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can count on NordVPN to give you bang for your buck and a safe stream that won’t expose you to hackers.

