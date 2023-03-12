Man United vs Southampton live stream: How to watch online

Man United vs Southampton kicks off Premier League soccer action, and if you’d like to watch the game online, you may be wondering how to do so. Very often the best live streaming TV services would offer a way to access the live stream, but with no national TV broadcast of Man United vs Southampton, NBC’s standalone streaming service, Peacock TV, is the only place to watch. We’ve got all the info you need to decide if a subscription is right for you, and we can even help you track the game down if you’re traveling at kickoff.

Watch the Man United vs Southampton live stream on Peacock TV

There’s only one place you’ll be able to watch the Man United vs Southampton game online, and that’s Peacock TV. A subscription will get you access to all sorts of great content, including live sports. This includes events like Sunday Night Football, WWE events, PGA Tour events, and even more Premier League soccer action. Unfortunately there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial, but you can subscribe for just $5 per month, which will get you access to the Man United vs Southampton live stream and the full Peacock library of content. There’s also a $10 per month plan, which eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels.

Watch the Man United vs Southampton live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Man United vs Southampton live stream while traveling may come with a little more difficulty. Accessing streaming services outside of an event’s streaming region usually triggers geographic restrictions, making live sports events almost impossible to access. You can work around this, however, with a virtual private network, or VPN. One of the best streaming services is NordVPN, and pairing NordVPN with a Peacock TV subscription will allow you to watch the Man United vs Southampton game online from anywhere in the world just as you would within your own home. A NordVPN subscription is reasonably priced, and NordVPN almost always has discounts available on a subscription. You can even use the service free for 30 days with a NordVPN free trial.

