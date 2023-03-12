 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Man United vs Southampton live stream: How to watch online

Andrew Morrisey
By

Man United vs Southampton kicks off Premier League soccer action, and if you’d like to watch the game online, you may be wondering how to do so. Very often the best live streaming TV services would offer a way to access the live stream, but with no national TV broadcast of Man United vs Southampton, NBC’s standalone streaming service, Peacock TV, is the only place to watch. We’ve got all the info you need to decide if a subscription is right for you, and we can even help you track the game down if you’re traveling at kickoff.

Watch the Man United vs Southampton live stream on Peacock TV

The Peacock TV app.

There’s only one place you’ll be able to watch the Man United vs Southampton game online, and that’s Peacock TV. A subscription will get you access to all sorts of great content, including live sports. This includes events like Sunday Night Football, WWE events, PGA Tour events, and even more Premier League soccer action. Unfortunately there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial, but you can subscribe for just $5 per month, which will get you access to the Man United vs Southampton live stream and the full Peacock library of content. There’s also a $10 per month plan, which eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels.

Watch the Man United vs Southampton live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Watching the Man United vs Southampton live stream while traveling may come with a little more difficulty. Accessing streaming services outside of an event’s streaming region usually triggers geographic restrictions, making live sports events almost impossible to access. You can work around this, however, with a virtual private network, or VPN. One of the best streaming services is NordVPN, and pairing NordVPN with a Peacock TV subscription will allow you to watch the Man United vs Southampton game online from anywhere in the world just as you would within your own home. A NordVPN subscription is reasonably priced, and NordVPN almost always has discounts available on a subscription. You can even use the service free for 30 days with a NordVPN free trial.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

UFC live stream: How to watch UFC from anywhere, legally
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 10, 2023 10:07AM
how to stream ufc fights online 246 mcgregor v cowboy

High-speed internet has made it easy and economical for millions of people to "cut the cord" and ditch traditional cable or satellite TV in favor of online streaming services. But due to regional broadcasting restrictions, sports fans had to wait a while longer to enjoy live and on-demand content. Movies and TV shows have been available on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video for about a decade now, and today's 4K smart TVs even come with built-in internet connectivity and pre-loaded streaming apps -- but only recently have broadcasters like ESPN done the same thing for live-action sports, including UFC live streams like the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili and UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3.

The world’s biggest mixed martial arts fighting league has joined with ESPN to bring you all of your favorite UFC content in 2023, both online and on TV. Fox previously held exclusive broadcasting rights to UFC through 2018, but starting in 2019, the contract went to ESPN. ESPN rolled out its own premium streaming service called ESPN+ in the spring of 2018. This is great news for MMA fans, as the UFC's tight relationship with ESPN now makes it easy to stream UFC fights online. Although some fight cards are broadcast on ESPN's TV channel and UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+ is the only venue for watching UFC PPVs online, including the UFC 286 live stream. This means that for the foreseeable future, all Ultimate Fighting Championship content is airing only on this network, and if you're looking for the best way to watch every UFC live stream online, ESPN+ is what you need.
Watch the UFC live stream on ESPN Plus

Read more
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online for FREE
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 10, 2023 9:37AM
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few ways to do it, but with the 74th World Championship officially underway, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you tune into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream and the rest of the F1 races for the 2023 season. Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch all the action on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, whether there's a free F1 live stream (spoiler: there is, sort of), and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but not so great for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
UFC PPV: How much is Jones vs. Gane?
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 10, 2023 9:15AM
A UFC championship belt sitting on a table.

MMA fans are getting treated to two UFC pay-per-view events this month, with UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 being the second UFC PPV in March following Jon Jones' return at UFC 285. Since it's a pay-per-view, you'll need to hand over some cash to tune in. ESPN+ is the only outlet for streaming live UFC pay-per-view events like these in the United States, so if you're looking for a way to enjoy all the action online, read on. We've got everything you need to know about UFC pay-per-views on ESPN+, including how to sign up, how much it costs, and how you can save.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service for all things sports, from MMA and boxing to soccer and much, much more. Since launching its streaming platform in 2018, ESPN has continued to develop a very close relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and in 2023, ESPN+ is the go-to app for streaming UFC content. It's also the only outlet where you can watch UFC pay-per-view events online. ESPN+ is compatible with virtually all modern PC web browsers and streaming-capable devices, which includes smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles.

Read more