Mavericks vs 76ers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks (25-23) head into the Wells Fargo Center to matchup against the aggressive Philadelphia 76ers (30-18). Tonight’s game will have two of the league’s best scorers on the court, Luka Doncic for the Mavericks and Tyrese Maxey for the 76ers. Doncic is currently second in the league in scoring, while Maxey sits at 14th. The scoreboard is going to be an interesting thing to observe tonight as the Mavericks average 118.8 PPG; that’s 4.9 PPG that the 76ers have been giving up to their opponents.

With tip-off tonight not too long past 7:00 p.m. ET, be sure to get locked in on a live stream of where to watch the game. If you don’t happen to know where to find one, then look no further than the information provided below.

The best way to watch the Mavericks vs 76ers live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With base-level prices that start at $80 a month, Fubo has begun to lead the way with live streaming sports games. If you are still on the fence about your cable box, then listen up. There is a Fubo free trial period for new customers. There is no crazy contract that ties you to them forever when signing up, as Fubo allows its users to cancel anytime with no hassle. One great attribute that Fubo has is the Bally Sports packages, which allow sports fans to catch their favorite teams in regional markets. Lastly, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass when you sign up so you don’t miss all the out-of-market action.

Is there a free Mavericks vs 76ers live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you don’t have an NBA League Pass attached to a platform like Fubo or even YouTube TV, then things may get kind of tricky with getting a free live stream for tonight’s game. Currently, NBA League Pass does not have any option for a free trial period for its new customers. However, there is a nice NBA League Pass deal for customers who want to sign up that consists of paying only $50 a month for the remainder of the season to catch all the out-of-market games you want.

Watch the Mavericks vs 76ers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network is a cost-effective and safe way to catch live streams coming from the U.S. while you are traveling abroad. A VPN changes your IP address to its servers when you are using one. Of all the VPNs out there, we recommend NordVPN. With a price tag of only $12 a month and a 30-day money-back guarantee, stay safe from hackers and save a few bucks while you live stream from outside the U.S.

