The Dallas Mavericks (27-23) enter the Barclays Center tonight to square off against the Brooklyn Nets (20-29). The Nets are in a bit of a rally mode right now as they are currently 1.5 games out of the Eastern conference playoff picture, however they are below .500 at home with a 12-13 record. The Mavericks come in with star player Luka Doncic leading the team in just about everything. He averages 34.8 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists. It’s gonna take a lot for the Nets to slow him down tonight.

The game will be televised on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET, but if you’re looking for some live streaming options to watch it online, look no further than information provided below.

The best way to watch the Mavericks vs Nets live stream

One of the best offers on the market right now is Sling TV, which gives customers 50% off their first month of using their service. The base-level price of the first month of using Sling TV is only $20; after that, it goes up to only $40. There is a lot of bang for your buck for Sling TV in terms of cost but also in terms of what you get in return with your channels. Sling has two major packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Orange has become the premiere destination for sports fans due to the channels that come with it. There is no free trial for Sling TV, but you still get a lot in return for signing up that other platforms don’t give you.

Is there a free Mavericks vs Nets live stream?

There really is no option for a legal live stream for tonight’s game. As mentioned above, Sling TV has no free trial, as well as an NBA League Pass that one could utilize with a service like Fubo or YouTube TV for out-of-market games. Another outlet for tonight’s game is Max, which costs $10 a month and has no free trial. Since the game is televised on TNT, Max utilizes the Bleacher Report Sports section of their service to live stream the game.

Watch the Mavericks vs Nets live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN is one of the many virtual private networks you can use for live streaming U.S.-based live streams, but it is the one we like to recommend the most. NordVPN is a reliable and safe way to stream live sports, as it protects your identity and data from all the hackers out there. It costs a base rate of only $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Users can utilize it in over 60 countries on over 5000 servers.

Editors' Recommendations