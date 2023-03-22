 Skip to main content
Miami Open live stream: Watch the tennis for free online

Jennifer Allen
By

The Miami Open is currently underway and continues until April 2. If the first couple of days have made you itching to check out the latest tennis coverage, you’ll need to sign up for the relevant streaming service to do so. No idea where to start? Fortunately, the Miami Open is on the Tennis Channel so you simply need to sign up to one of the best live TV streaming services that offer it. Here are your best options, including how to watch some of the Miami Open live stream for free.

Watch the Miami Open live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is a popular option for sports fans because it offers a wide range of options including NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, and NFL Network. There are at least 145 channels depending on the plan you choose, and that includes entertainment options such as Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs $75 per month but there is a FuboTV free trial. Sign up to it today and you get seven days of access without paying a cent. You won’t get to see all of the Miami Open for free but it’s a good starting point.

Watch the Miami Open live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling is a popular choice for anyone keen to cut the cord and stick with streaming services. It’s broken down into two options — Sling Orange and Sling Blue. For the purposes of watching the Miami Open live stream, either works as both offer the Tennis Channel via its Sports Extra package. Sling Orange is a sports-focused service while Sling Blue is more general. Both offer channels like Comedy Central, CNN, History Channel and Food Network. Sling Orange also has ESPN and Disney channel, while Sling Blue offers up Fox Sports 1, MSNBC, among many others. Either plan costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for the following months. To watch the Tennis Channel, you’ll also need to sign up for the Sports Extra add-on which costs $11 per month.

Watch the Miami Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you frequently travel abroad, you may have spotted that your streaming services like FuboTV don’t follow you. That means you miss out on either the entire service or only get limited access, even though you’re still paying your subscription fee. That hardly seems fair but there is a way around it — one of the best VPNs. Sign up to NordVPN and the service allows you to pretend to be elsewhere, aka be back home even when you’re not. From your hotel Wi-Fi, simply choose a US-based server on the NordVPN app and you can act like you’re still sitting at home and easily access FuboTV or Sling without a problem. While there isn’t a NordVPN free trial in the conventional sense, you can try it out via a 30-day money-back guarantee. Given the enhanced security it gives you, we recommend sticking with NordVPN for a while to come.

