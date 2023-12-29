 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Missouri Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes live stream: watch the 2023 Cotton Bowl

Dan Girolamo
By

The New Year’s Six begins on Friday night in Arlington, Texas. The No. 9 Missouri Tigers (10-2) of the SEC will take on the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) of the Big Ten in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on ESPN. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on December 29. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill will call the game live from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Missouri had one of its best seasons in nearly a decade, winning 10 games for the first time since 2014. Missouri is 2-1 in the Cottom Bowl, with their last win in January 2014. Meanwhile, Ohio State had national title aspirations thanks to an 11-0 start to their season. However, Ohio State’s championship dreams were dashed with a 30-24 loss to Michigan on November 25. Ohio State is 2-0 in the Cotton Bowl Classic, with their last victory coming in December 2017. The 2023 Cotton Bowl marks the 13th all-time meeting between Missouri and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes leading the series 10-1-1.

Recommended Videos

Though neither team made the College Football Playoff, Missouri and Ohio State will still look to end their season on a high note. ESPN will air the Cotton Bowl Classic and the remaining New Year’s Six games. If you do not have cable, multiple streaming television services provide ESPN to customers without a cable box. One of these services is Sling TV. To learn more about Sling TV, keep reading.

Related

Watch the 2023 Cotton Bowl live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV has been cited as the “best live TV streaming service” because of its affordable pricing, channel customization, and plan flexibility. Sling TV streams entertainment channels, news programs, and live sporting events. There are no long-term contracts, meaning subscribers can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their live TV plan.

The two plans offered to customers are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. For $40 per month, Sling Orange users will gain access to 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, AMC, TNT, and Travel Channel. For $45 per month, Sling Blue subscribers will get 42 channels, including ABC, NBC, Fox, Bravo, and FX. Get Orange and Blue for one price of $60 per month. Right now, Sling TV is taking 50% off for customers’ first month.

Watch the 2023 Cotton Bowl live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The game between Missouri and Ohio State is expected to be close, with the Buckeyes considered a slight favorite. Tune into ESPN on Friday night to catch all the action. Streaming the game could be difficult if you are located outside the United States. That’s why you need to download a VPN service.

If you have a good VPN, there’s no need to worry about your private information being accessed by third parties. VPNs add another layer of security to your connection. Additionally, a VPN will avoid regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a smoother experience. Our pick for the VPN is NordVPN. While Nord VPN does not offer a free trial, it does give customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch the free Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live stream
Aerial shot of a basketball court a Crypto.com arena.

Chicago Bulls take on Miami Heat at 7.30PM ET/4.30PM PT tonight with the stats making it look like the Bulls will snatch a victory here. Whoever you’re backing, if you’re an NBA fan, you’re really not going to want to miss this game. The best way to watch the free Bulls vs Heat live stream is to tune in through one of the best live TV streaming services. There are a couple of options at your disposal with one working out at fantastic value if you plan on signing up for a while, while another is best if you’re solely focused on this one game. Read on while we take you through what you need to know, as well as what to do if you’re traveling abroad.
The best way to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat

The absolute best way to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat is to sign up for Sling TV right now. The streaming service is one of the best around and it offers tremendous value for money right now: sign up to Sling Orange for just $20 for the first month and you get access to 32 different channels including all you need to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat. Alternatively, you can sign up for Orange + Blue for $27.50 for the first month and gain 46 channels in all. There’s something for everyone here with a mixture of family-friendly, news, and sports content across the board. After the first month, the price increases to either $40 per month or $55 per month for the service but that’s still highly competitive compared to many rivals.

Read more
How to watch the free Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream
Luka Doncic walks down the basketball court next to Dean Wade.

Tonight, Dallas Mavericks are playing Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. The game starts at 8.30PM ET/5.30PM PT and is sure to be one to watch. The Timberwolves will be keen to bounce back from a rare defeat so the team is one to watch. If you’re keen to see how action unfolds online, you’ll need to sign up for one of the best live TV streaming services. There are a couple of different ways depending on your intentions, so we’ve listed all you need to know. We’ve also taken a look at what to do if you’re traveling abroad right now and still want to catch the Mavericks vs Timberwolves game.
The best way to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves

The best value way to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves is to sign up for Sling TV. The streaming service is one of the best around and it’s very well-priced right now. At the moment, you can sign up to Sling Orange for just $20 for the first month with the price rising to $40 for subsequent months. Sling Orange is the more sports-focused part of Sling with access to 32 sports-heavy and news focused channels. Alternatively, you can pay $27.50 for the first month and also gain access to Sling Blue alongside Orange, giving you even more channels including some more family-friendly options. After the first month, the bundle rises to $55 per month but that’s still great value in the busy world of live TV streaming services.

Read more
How to watch the free Clippers vs Warriors live stream
watch clippers vs warriors live stream online la feature

The Los Angeles Clippers are facing the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10.30PM ET/7.30PM PT at the Crypto.com Arena. If you’re keen to watch the game and not sure where to start, we’re here to help. We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the Clippers vs Warriors live stream including an option for how to watch it entirely for free. All you need to do is sign up to one of the best live TV streaming services and you can easily watch the game tonight. We even know how to do so if you’re traveling abroad today and worried you’ll miss out due to geo-restrictions. Here’s all you need to know.
The best way to watch Clippers vs Warriors

While there are a couple of ways to watch Clippers vs Warriors, we strongly recommend sining up for Sling TV. It’s one of the best streaming services around and it also offers extraordinary value for money. Sign up to Sling Orange for just $20 for the first month and you gain access to 32 channels including what’s necessary to watch Clippers vs Warriors. Future months cost $40 so it’s still pretty affordable. If you want more channel options, you can also sign up for Orange + Blue to gain access to 46 channels in all. The bundle costs $27.50 for the first month before rising to $55 per month. The bundle includes a great mix of family-friendly channels, news stations, and sports too so there’s something for every mood.

Read more