The New Year’s Six begins on Friday night in Arlington, Texas. The No. 9 Missouri Tigers (10-2) of the SEC will take on the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) of the Big Ten in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on ESPN. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on December 29. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill will call the game live from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Missouri had one of its best seasons in nearly a decade, winning 10 games for the first time since 2014. Missouri is 2-1 in the Cottom Bowl, with their last win in January 2014. Meanwhile, Ohio State had national title aspirations thanks to an 11-0 start to their season. However, Ohio State’s championship dreams were dashed with a 30-24 loss to Michigan on November 25. Ohio State is 2-0 in the Cotton Bowl Classic, with their last victory coming in December 2017. The 2023 Cotton Bowl marks the 13th all-time meeting between Missouri and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes leading the series 10-1-1.

Though neither team made the College Football Playoff, Missouri and Ohio State will still look to end their season on a high note. ESPN will air the Cotton Bowl Classic and the remaining New Year’s Six games. If you do not have cable, multiple streaming television services provide ESPN to customers without a cable box. One of these services is Sling TV. To learn more about Sling TV, keep reading.

Watch the 2023 Cotton Bowl live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV has been cited as the “best live TV streaming service” because of its affordable pricing, channel customization, and plan flexibility. Sling TV streams entertainment channels, news programs, and live sporting events. There are no long-term contracts, meaning subscribers can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their live TV plan.

The two plans offered to customers are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. For $40 per month, Sling Orange users will gain access to 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, AMC, TNT, and Travel Channel. For $45 per month, Sling Blue subscribers will get 42 channels, including ABC, NBC, Fox, Bravo, and FX. Get Orange and Blue for one price of $60 per month. Right now, Sling TV is taking 50% off for customers’ first month.

Watch the 2023 Cotton Bowl live stream from abroad with a VPN

The game between Missouri and Ohio State is expected to be close, with the Buckeyes considered a slight favorite. Tune into ESPN on Friday night to catch all the action. Streaming the game could be difficult if you are located outside the United States. That’s why you need to download a VPN service.

If you have a good VPN, there’s no need to worry about your private information being accessed by third parties. VPNs add another layer of security to your connection. Additionally, a VPN will avoid regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a smoother experience. Our pick for the VPN is NordVPN. While Nord VPN does not offer a free trial, it does give customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

