It’s a Big Ten rivalry on Thursday night when the Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Minnesota is a 7-point favorite on FanDuel. Last season, Minnesota got the better of Nebraska by a score of 20-13 in Lincoln.

All eyes will be on Nebraska’s new head coach, Matt Rhule, who returns to college for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. Rhule spent the last three years as the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. After being fired by Carolina, Rhule signed an eight-year, $74 million contract in November 2022 to become Nebraska’s next head coach. Meanwhile, Minnesota and head coach P.J. Fleck will attempt to win at least nine games for the fourth time in five seasons.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota live stream on Fox

Nebraska and Minnesota will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 31. Live coverage of the game will air on Fox. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the game, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines. Fox’s football coverage can be streamed through the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Enjoy Fox’s coverage of Nebraska versus Minnesota on Hulu with Live TV. Fox is one of the 85 live and on-demand channels available through Hulu with Live TV. Other featured channels include ESPN, USA, FX, NBC, and CBS. Subscribers can choose between two plans. The $70/month plan features Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83/month includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota live stream on FuboTV

Catch the action between Nebraska and Minnesota on Fox with FuboTV. If you enjoy college football, FuboTV will feature games on ABC, CBS, NBC, and ESPN. The three subscription plans have well over 100 channels. The three tiers of FuboTV are Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. The service also offers a free trial to new customers.

Watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota live stream on YouTube TV

Fox is one of the many channels on YouTube TV. Not only will you be able to watch Nebraska versus Minnesota, but you can watch Sunday’s NFL action when the season begins. Other channels featured on YouTube TV include MTV, Food Network, Comedy Central, NBC, and Fox News. New customers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. After three months, YouTube TV will cost $73/month. Try YouTube TV today with a free trial.

Watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota live stream on Sling TV

If you are a Sling TV customer looking to watch Fox, you must be subscribed to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. With Sling Blue, customers will receive the local broadcast for Fox, NBC, and ABC. Also, the subscription includes NFL Network, Bravo, FX, USA, and more. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, Sling TV offers new customers half-off pricing for the first month.

Watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to watch the Fox broadcast outside of the U.S., use a VPN to ensure an uninterrupted viewing experience. Unfortunately, streaming outside of the U.S. can be difficult due to regional broadcast restrictions. Thankfully, a VPN service bypasses those restrictions. Our suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations