North Carolina vs. South Carolina live stream: Watch college football for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

On Saturday night, all eyes will be on the Duke’s Mayo Classic, which pits the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Battle of the Carolinas will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

North Carolina is led by sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. South Carolina will look to start the 2023 season off on the right foot against UNC. Unfortunately, their schedule does not get any easier as the Gamecocks play No. 1 Georgia in two weeks.

Recommended Videos

Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks live stream on ABC

The action between LSU and Florida State kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 2. The prime-time game will air on ABC, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Molly McGrath on the call. Stream the game through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks live stream on FuboTV

Catch ABC’s coverage of the Battle of the Carolinas with FuboTV. With more than 150 channels, FuboTV gives subscribers a wide selection of programming options without having a cable box. Featured channels include ESPN, MTV, Freeform, Disney Channel, and TLC. There are multiple paid plans to choose from, including Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. There is a free trial for new subscribers.

Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks live stream on YouTube TV

Sports fans should look into subscribing to YouTube TV. Sporting networks such as ABC, ESPN platforms, CBS, NBC, and Fox are available on YouTube TV. The service has an advantageous deal for new subscribers. They will only pay $65/month for the first three months before it goes to $73/month. Plus, YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV offers over 85 live and on-demand channels, including USA, TNT, FX, Fox News, and NBC. ABC is also included in the service, so college football fans can watch North Carolina versus South Carolina. At $70/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, a Hulu with Live TV subscription includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks live stream on Sling TV

To watch ABC, subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Blue features over 40 channels, including AMC, TBS, Bravo, HGTV, and E! Plus, as well as local broadcasts from channels like ABC, NBC, and Fox. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month of Sling TV.

Watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks live stream from abroad with a VPN

You do not want to miss out on North Carolina versus South Carolina if you love college football. However, it could be challenging to stream the game if you are abroad. Fans outside of the U.S. should download a VPN to avoid regional broadcast restrictions and secure a better viewing experience. Our suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations