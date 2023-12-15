The Premier League continues this weekend with a Friday kick off for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Kicking off at 3PM ET/12PM PT, the game takes place at City Ground in West Bridgford, England. Spurs has had a reasonable run of things lately with three wins in its last five matches including its most recent game with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United last week. Things are looking shakier for Nottingham Forest. Whichever side you’re backing, you’ll want to catch this match. We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur including a way to watch the game for free.

The best way to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

If you’re a soccer fan, you need to sign up for Sling right now. Via the Sling Blue package, you gain access to USA Network which is the exclusive home of the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur game. Even better, Sling costs just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 in future months. Sign up for both Sling Blue and Orange and it costs just $27.50 for the first month before increasing to $55 for subsequent months.

Sling is a good option for anyone seeking one of the best live TV streaming services thanks to it offering dozens of channels including news stations, sports options, and family-friendly picks too. If you want more, there are numerous add-on packages as well. Sign up for Sling to catch the game and the rest of the month’s sport before considering continuing the subscription.

Is there a free Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream?

If you’re solely interested in seeing the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and you don’t need to watch anything else, sign up for FuboTV right now. There’s a FuboTV free trial lasting seven days so there’s sufficient time for you to watch the match for free and try out other channels on the sports-centric service. FuboTV normally costs from $70 per month with some hefty packages available so it’s not exactly cheap but it is very comprehensive so you can readily enjoy pretty much every sport you can think of. Sign up for the free trial to see the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream for free then see if you wish to extend it.

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream from anywhere

Both Sling and FuboTV are great for use in the US but the moment you start traveling overseas, they tend to fail to work as intended. To avoid this issue and get what you’re paying for, you need to get one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN as it’s very simple to use and works well with streaming services like FuboTV and Sling. All you need to do is sign up, download the app, then pick a US-based server. From there, NordVPN convinces your streaming services that you’re actually still back home by disguising your connection abroad as being in the US. It takes seconds to do and means you can still watch the services you’re paying for. It also enhances your security which is particularly useful when accessing public Wi-Fi like at a hotel. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth investing in nonetheless. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not entirely satisfied but we really rate NordVPN for travellers.

