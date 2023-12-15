 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

The Premier League continues this weekend with a Friday kick off for Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Kicking off at 3PM ET/12PM PT, the game takes place at City Ground in West Bridgford, England. Spurs has had a reasonable run of things lately with three wins in its last five matches including its most recent game with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United last week. Things are looking shakier for Nottingham Forest. Whichever side you’re backing, you’ll want to catch this match. We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur including a way to watch the game for free.

The best way to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

If you’re a soccer fan, you need to sign up for Sling right now. Via the Sling Blue package, you gain access to USA Network which is the exclusive home of the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur game. Even better, Sling costs just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 in future months. Sign up for both Sling Blue and Orange and it costs just $27.50 for the first month before increasing to $55 for subsequent months.

Sling is a good option for anyone seeking one of the best live TV streaming services thanks to it offering dozens of channels including news stations, sports options, and family-friendly picks too. If you want more, there are numerous add-on packages as well. Sign up for Sling to catch the game and the rest of the month’s sport before considering continuing the subscription.

Related

Is there a free Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

If you’re solely interested in seeing the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and you don’t need to watch anything else, sign up for FuboTV right now. There’s a FuboTV free trial lasting seven days so there’s sufficient time for you to watch the match for free and try out other channels on the sports-centric service. FuboTV normally costs from $70 per month with some hefty packages available so it’s not exactly cheap but it is very comprehensive so you can readily enjoy pretty much every sport you can think of. Sign up for the free trial to see the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream for free then see if you wish to extend it.

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream from anywhere

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Both Sling and FuboTV are great for use in the US but the moment you start traveling overseas, they tend to fail to work as intended. To avoid this issue and get what you’re paying for, you need to get one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN as it’s very simple to use and works well with streaming services like FuboTV and Sling. All you need to do is sign up, download the app, then pick a US-based server. From there, NordVPN convinces your streaming services that you’re actually still back home by disguising your connection abroad as being in the US. It takes seconds to do and means you can still watch the services you’re paying for. It also enhances your security which is particularly useful when accessing public Wi-Fi like at a hotel. There’s no NordVPN free trial but it’s worth investing in nonetheless. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not entirely satisfied but we really rate NordVPN for travellers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Where to watch NXT Deadline 2023 live stream
Logo fo NXT Deadline.

The last NXT Premium Live Event of the year is NXT Deadline. In the first Premium Live event since NXT No Mercy, NXT Deadline marks the second edition of Deadline, which started in December 2022. Deadline introduced the Iron Survivor Challenge, a five-person match in which each athlete tries to score the most pinfalls or submission within a 25-minute time limit. The winners of the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge earn a championship title match in their respective division.

The main event of NXT Deadline will see NXT champion Ilja Dragunov put his championship up for grabs against Baron Corbin. If Corbin wins, it will be his first WWE or NXT title since he won the WWE United States Championship in 2017. Additionally, Roxanne Perez and Kiana James will settle their difference while locked inside a steel cage.

Read more
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram walk down a basketball court next to each other.

The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament is headed to Sin City for the semifinals. After the Pacers and Bucks play in the early game, the second semifinal pits Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pelicans defeated the Kings by four to advance to the semifinals, and the Lakers outlasted the Suns to reach the final four.

While the first semifinal will be on ESPN, the second semifinal featuring the Pelicans and Lakers will air on TNT and be simulcast on truTV. The winner of the Pelicans and Lakers will face off against the winner of the Pacers and Bucks on Saturday night to determine the NBA In-Season Tournament champion. Tune in for the Pelicans versus Lakers on TNT. If you do not have a cable subscription, one of the best ways to watch the basketball game is with Sling TV, a streaming television service and alternative to cable. Below, you'll find information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV.
Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Where to watch the Christmas at Opry 2023 live stream
Wynonna Judd holds a guitar and performs a song.

Join Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd for Christmas at the Opry, a two-hour musical event featuring "Christmas favorites, holiday classics, and today's biggest hits." Christmas at the Opry was filmed at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Judd will host the event and sing a special duet of Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree with Brenda Lee, who recorded the original version in 1958. Other performers set to grace the stage and sing during the special include Adam Doleac, Breland, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Michelle Tenpenny, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Trace Adkins.
Watch the Christmas at the Opry live stream on NBC

Read more