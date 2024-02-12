Nuggets vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tonight the Denver Nuggets (36-17) travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks (34-19) in an East vs. West matchup. Some are saying that this game could be a preview of the NBA Finals later this year. Time will tell on that, but as for now, it’s just another regular-season game between two of the best in the league. Denver comes off a loss Friday night to the Kings on the road, and the Bucks still continue to try and find their footing with new head coach Doc Rivers, who made his head coaching debut a few weeks ago in a loss to Denver.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. If you’re looking to catch a live stream of the game online, here is all you need to know.

The best way to watch the Nuggets vs Bucks live stream

Many sports fans have ditched cable and jumped on board with Sling TV. When you sign up with Sling, you get 50% off your first month, making the base payment only $20. Sling TV allows customers the ability to customize their streaming experience as it provides two major options: Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. Many sports fans have jumped at the chance to get Sling TV Orange due to the catalog of sports channels on the streaming package. Have no worries, though; if you want to swap out some channels and have some add-ons in your plan, Sling TV has got you covered.

Is there a free Nuggets vs Bucks live stream?

If you happen to be outside of the local market for tonight’s game, then the answer is going to be no, unfortunately. Sling TV does not offer a free trial, and although Fubo and YouTube TV do, you are still going to need to add on a NBA League Pass to access an out-of-market game, and that also does not have a free trial currently. To maybe cushion the blow of this, there is a lucrative deal going on where NBA League Pass is a one-time payment of $50 through YouTube TV for the remainder of the season. Get the deal before it’s gone to enjoy all the out-of-market action you want.

Watch the Nuggets vs Bucks live stream from abroad with a VPN

A virtual private network keeps your identity and data safe from hackers when you want to stream U.S.-based content from abroad. With there being a good amount of VPNs to choose from, we like to recommend NordVPN to new customers for its reliability and affordability. NordVPN costs only $12 a month and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s available in 60 countries, compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, to name a few, and has unlimited bandwidth to make your live streams run smoothly.

