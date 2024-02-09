Nuggets vs Kings live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

It’s the first of three matchups between these two teams this month. The Denver Nuggets (36-16) continue their California road trip from Los Angeles up to Sacramento to take on the Kings (29-21) tonight. These two Western Conference power houses will square off, and going in, there’s some interesting stats to keep in mind. The Nuggets have been putting up a nice amount of points as of late in the area of 118 PPG; on average, they are 18-3 when they reach that target. The Kings have a player to watch that could be a game changer with De’Aaron Fox, as he puts up 26.9 PPG. The Kings have lost two of their last three games to the pretty evenly matched Cavaliers and the inferior Pistons; they’ll need to step up tonight against the reigning champs.

Tip-off is at 10:00 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento California. Regional restrictions may apply on television, so if you’re looking for a live stream of it, look no further than the information below.

The best way to watch the Nuggets vs Kings live stream

Let Fubo help you live stream all the games you miss out on due to cable. Fubo has no contracts, and you can cancel anytime, but why would you with the options they provide for live streaming? With a free 7-day Fubo free trial, you can get 180+ channels, with 1000 hours of DVR space and the ability to watch on 10 screen simultaneously, Fubo is leading the way in sports live streaming. Sign up today and choose streaming packages that cost anywhere between $80 and $100.

Is there a free Nuggets vs Kings live stream?

With the game being televised in regional markets, it may be difficult to access a live stream too if you are outside of those markets. The short answer here is no; there isn’t a free live stream. The NBA League Pass is here to assist you with catching out-of-market games all season long but there is no current free trail when signing up, but you can buy it on a pretty nice YouTube TV deal right now: a one time payment of $50 for the remainder of the season.

Watch the Nuggets vs Kings live stream from abroad with a VPN

A VPN keeps your identity and data safe from hackers when you watch U.S.-based live streams from abroad. Of the many virtual private networks on the market for customers, we recommend NordVPN. It’s got unlimited bandwidth to make your live streaming viewing run smoothly without any technical issues. It’s compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, to name a few. Lastly, it cost only $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations