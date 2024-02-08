 Skip to main content
How to watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live stream: Is it free?

The Los Angeles Lakers (27-25) return home to Crypto.com Arena after a long trip out east. They’re waiting for them: the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets (35-16). Tonight is a special night where the Lakers will play with a heavy heart as the organization unveils the statue of Kobe Bryant at the arena. With a game on the day of a trade deadline and All-Star break looming, sometimes games during the week come off sluggish and phoned in. The atmosphere should be electric due to the statue ceremony and ignite the atmosphere for two Western Conference titans to square off on the court.

The game will be televised on TNT at 10:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about getting a live stream of it to watch online.

The best way to watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live stream

Sling TV

With the game being televised on TNT, you can catch the live stream over on Sling TV. Sign up today and get 50% off your first month with Sling TV, making the base payment only $20 and after that going up to $40. Many sports fans flock to Sling TV for their streaming packages and the ability to customize what they want to watch. Sling TV offers two premiere packages: Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. Many sports fans have purchased Orange due to the channels that come with it, and have no worries; if there’s any channels you want to swap out, Sling TV allows you to do so to customize your experience.

Is there a free Nuggets vs Lakers live stream?

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There are going to be multiple ways to catch tonight’s game. Sling TV has a great discount when you sign up, but it has no free trial period. The best way to watch it for free is to leverage a free trial at YouTube TV, which has access to TNT. The game will also be streaming on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service, Max, as part of its Bleacher Report Sports menu. Max is $10 a month with no free trial. However, since the game is televised on TNT, you can access it through the YouTube TV free trial if you sign up right now.

Watch the Nuggets vs Lakers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The best way to watch a U.S.-based live stream is through a virtual private network. A VPN is your best friend when streaming content while abroad, as they’ll protect your identity and data while you’re online and won’t burn a hole in your wallet. NordVPN is what we recommend for its unlimited bandwidth, availability in 60 countries, and cheap price: only $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

