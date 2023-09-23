 Skip to main content
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s a top-10 showdown in college football as the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) face the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0). The game will be played under the bright lights of Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The game should be close, as FanDuel has the Buckeyes as a minor 3-point favorite.

Ohio State and Notre Dame have met seven times, with the Buckeyes leading in the series, 5-2. Last season, Ohio State defeated Notre Dame, 21-10, in the season opener. With both teams undefeated, the winner of Saturday’s game should enter the top five in next week’s poll.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live stream on NBC

Two Notre Dame football players celebrate.
Flickr

Kickoff between Ohio State and Notre Dame is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on September 23. The game will air on NBC, with Noah Eagle and Todd Blackedge on the call. Kathryn Tappen will provide reports from the sideline. The pregame show, College Countdown, begins at 7 p.m. ET. Stream the game through the NBC Sports app or NBC.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on NBC

Watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live stream on Peacock

Peacock price increase information on an Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

NBC’s coverage of Ohio State and Notre Dame can also be streamed on Peacock, which is now more expensive due to price increases. The Premium plan went from $5/month to $6/month, and Premium Plus increased from $10/month to $12/month. Premium is the ad-supported tier, while Premium Plus is ad-free. Yet, both plans will have coverage of the football game.

Watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on NBC can be seen on Sling TV. However, customers must subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Unfortunately, Sling Orange does not have NBC. Sling Blue, however, also features ABC, Fox, NFL Network, USA, and more. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive half-off pricing for the first month.

Watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

NBC’s coverage of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is available on Hulu with Live TV. NBC is one of the 85 live and on-demand channels on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include ESPN, MTV, Comedy Central, FX, and Fox. Two subscription plans include Disney+ and ESPN+. The first plan costs $70/month and features Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $83/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With FuboTV, customers can watch NBC, along with over 170 channels. Additional channels include Bravo, FS1, ESPN2, Food Network, and Fox News. FuboTV has three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Notre Dame vs. Navy live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Catch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game on NBC with YouTube TV. The live television service features 100 more channels, like USA, TNT, AMC, CBS, and ABC. Football fans can also purchase NFL Sunday Ticket, which offers a free trial for a week. New customers will only pay $55/month for the first three months. Then, the rate goes to $73/month. However, YouTube TV offers a free trial.

Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on YouTube TV

Watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Americans looking to stream the game outside the country may have some problems. If that’s the case, download a VPN service. A VPN will bypass the regional broadcast restrictions by using a U.S.-based server. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. While there is no free trial, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

