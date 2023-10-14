 Skip to main content
Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The best game on Saturday’s college football slate is a Pac-12 battle between undefeated rivals. Bo Nix and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) head to Husky Stadium to face Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) in the 115h edition of the Cascade ClashKickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on October 14. ESPN’s top college football broadcast team – Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe – will call the game on ABC. The winner of this game will be in the driver’s seat toward a berth in the Pac-12 Championship.

The Oregon versus Washington rivalry runs deep, so expect a passionate effort from both teams. This matchup should be fantastic and a must-watch for all college football fans. Without a cable box, there are additional ways to watch the game. Live TV streaming services, like Sling TV, are the perfect substitutions for a cable TV package. Keep reading for more information on how to watch Oregon clash with Washington.

Watch the Oregon vs. Washington live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services available. Sling TV combines the best channels with flexible streaming to create an awesome live TV experience. With channel flexibility, pick and choose the lineups you want. There’s no need to pay for channels you’ll never use. Featured channels include ABC, ESPN, AMC, Food Network, USA, TLC, and NFL Network.

The three packages available for purchase on the service are Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Blue + Orange. The prices for Sling TV are $40/month for Sling Orange, $45/month for Sling Blue, and $60/month for Sling Orange and Blue. Customers will have the option to customize their contracts with extras available for an additional fee. However, the first month of Sling TV will be 50% off for all new customers.

Watch the Oregon vs. Washington live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

With a rivalry as big as Oregon versus Washington, college football fans will want to watch this game, even if they are traveling outside of the U.S. If this pertains to you, it may be tough to access streaming services like Sling TV. It’s not your fault. The difficulties stem from geographic restrictions depending on the area you’re in.

To combat these issues, download a virtual private network, or VPN for short. These VPNs will avoid regional broadcast limitations by tricking your connection into thinking you’re home watching the game. Plus, VPNs bolster your online privacy, a necessity when using Wi-Fi while traveling. The VPN that we recommend is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with Sling TV is an ideal way to watch Oregon versus Washington. There is no NordVPN free trial. However, that should not deter you from enjoying the benefits of this product.

Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
