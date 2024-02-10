Pacers vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

For the third and final time this season, the Indiana Pacers (29-24) will play the New York Knicks (33-19). The last time they met each other, the Pacers let the win slip away as the Knicks rallied to win the game 109-105. The game is the first of three road games for the Pacers before ending back home, where they’ll host the NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis this year. The Knicks are dominant when the Pacers come to MSG, with a 65-31 record all-time against them. We shall see how they fair tonight.

Catch the action tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET from The Big Apple. Here is all you need to know about where and how to watch the game on a live stream.

The best way to watch the Pacers vs Knicks live stream

Sign up for Fubo today and get the 7-day Fubo free trial to stream a ton of live sports in 2024. Fubo offers streaming packages that range in price from $80 to $100 a month. They also offer 1,000 hours of DVR space to record whatever you miss, and you can watch on 10 screens simultaneously. Fubo has channels like MSG and the Bally Sports package, so you’ll be able to access a ton of games through the service this season, and don’t forget, when you sign up for Fubo, add on your NBA League Pass to catch up to 40 games a week, out-of-market.

Is there a free Pacers vs Knicks live stream?

If you’re not within the local or regional markets, the answer is going to be no. Even with a free trial with Fubo or YouTube TV, you’ll still need an NBA League Pass to access an out-of-market game, and right now there is no free trial for that plan. Still, NBA League Pass has a money-saving deal for a one-time payment of $50 for the remainder of the regular season through YouTube TV.

Watch the Pacers vs Knicks live stream from abroad with a VPN

A virtual private network allows you to access a U.S.-based live stream when traveling abroad. They are safe and cost effective as they protect your identity and data from hackers online. Even when you’re not in the country you can even have access to local content on a live stream through a VPN. Of all the virtual private networks out there, we’d like to recommend NordVPN to you for its reasonable price of only $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN is available in 60 countries and over 5000 servers with unlimited bandwidth.

Editors' Recommendations