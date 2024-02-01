 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Pacers vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

After winning three of their last four games, the Indiana Pacers (27-21) travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (31-17). The Knicks now sit in third place in the East, behind the Bucks and the Celtics. Despite New York’s hot streak as of late, they are expected to be without power forward Julius Randle. The Pacers still have the title of the best-scoring team in the league right now, as they average 124.8 PPG. Is that going to be enough to beat the Knicks? Hard to tell, but that new stat about the Knicks has fans happy because the last time they won 14 games within a calendar month, they almost won an NBA title.

Tip-off takes place at Madison Square Garden tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you need to know where to catch the game on a live stream, then look no further than the information below.

The best way to watch the Pacers vs Knicks live stream

World Series on FuboTV.
.

The MSG network airs plenty of awesome content for the New York City market; one thing they carry in particular is New York Knicks games. However, if you cut the cable cord recently, you can find MSG over on Fubo with plans starting at $80 a month. There is a Fubo free trial period, and you can cancel anytime. It has been the perfect avenue for sports fans to go when leaving cable behind. When signing up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to catch out-of-market games all regular season long.

Is there a free Pacers vs Knicks live stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Currently, NBA League Pass has a deal for $50 for the remainder of the regular season. However, when subscribing, there is no free trial. There is a good chance you can catch tonight’s game if you are within the local markets of it, and there is a fee trail for something like Fubo. But to live stream it outside of the local market is going to cost you. Despite that bad news, you could also use a NBA League Pass over in a place like YouTube TV, which offers $10 off its first three months upon signing up, knocking the price down to $63 a month for starters.

Watch the Pacers vs Knicks live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Virtual private networks, or VPNs for short, are a safe and cost-effective way to watch U.S.-based live streams when traveling abroad. Out of all the options for the best VPNs, we recommend NordVPN for many reasons. At its most basic monthly rate, it’s only $12 a month. It’s a pretty good deal if you need to only use it for a little bit of time. There is no free trial with NordVPN, but it does give its users a 30-day money-back guarantee when they sign up.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Liverpool host Chelsea Tuesday at Anfield in what is surely one of the most anticipated matches of the week. It's been a disappointing season thus far for Chelsea, but they do have a tendency to bother Jurgen Klopp's squad, as these sides have played to a draw in each of their last five Premier League meetings. You'd have to go back to September of 2020 to find the last time Liverpool beat Chelsea in the league, so it'll be interesting to see if the Reds' red-hot form can continue today.

The match is starting soon, at 12:15 p.m. ET. It won't be televised anywhere, but you can watch a live stream on Peacock TV, which doesn't offer a free trial but is cheap and a must-have for Premier League fans.
Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea on Peacock

Read more
Raptors vs Bulls live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Zach Levine of the Chicago Bulls

Two teams that are on the hunt for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture square off tonight, The struggling Toronto Raptors (16–30) head to the United Center to take on the 22–25 Chicago Bulls. This matchup marks the fourth time these two teams will play one another this season. Chicago has a 2-1 advantage in the regular-season series. The Raptors are in rebuild mode in the middle of the season after trading away some key players. The Bulls, however, are in a bit of limbo themselves; they don't have what feels like a championship team, but they could still make a playoff run as they sit ninth in the standings right now, but they would end up losing out on draft picks.

The tip-off of this matchup is happening soon, at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you need to find a place to live stream, then look no further than the information we have provided below.
The Best Way to Live Stream the Raptors vs Bulls

Read more
Jazz vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks

The Utah Jazz (24-24) were in a tough spot last night in their loss to the Brooklyn Nets over at the Barclays Center. It's a new burrow but same city tonight as they take on the red-hot New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden (30-17). The Knicks have continued to keep things moving in a positive direction this season with players like Jalen Brunson, who shined in the last meeting between these two with 23 points. The Jazz continue to be a streaky team in the west, but they hope to get things going in the right direction, as earlier this month they were on a six-game winning streak.

A Knicks home game always draws a crowd at Madison Square Garden. The game is about to start, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and if you're looking for a way to live stream the matchup online, then continue reading for all the information you'll need to know.
The Best Way to Watch the Jazz vs Knicks Live Stream

Read more