Pacers vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

After winning three of their last four games, the Indiana Pacers (27-21) travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (31-17). The Knicks now sit in third place in the East, behind the Bucks and the Celtics. Despite New York’s hot streak as of late, they are expected to be without power forward Julius Randle. The Pacers still have the title of the best-scoring team in the league right now, as they average 124.8 PPG. Is that going to be enough to beat the Knicks? Hard to tell, but that new stat about the Knicks has fans happy because the last time they won 14 games within a calendar month, they almost won an NBA title.

Tip-off takes place at Madison Square Garden tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you need to know where to catch the game on a live stream, then look no further than the information below.

The best way to watch the Pacers vs Knicks live stream

The MSG network airs plenty of awesome content for the New York City market; one thing they carry in particular is New York Knicks games. However, if you cut the cable cord recently, you can find MSG over on Fubo with plans starting at $80 a month. There is a Fubo free trial period, and you can cancel anytime. It has been the perfect avenue for sports fans to go when leaving cable behind. When signing up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to catch out-of-market games all regular season long.

Is there a free Pacers vs Knicks live stream?

Currently, NBA League Pass has a deal for $50 for the remainder of the regular season. However, when subscribing, there is no free trial. There is a good chance you can catch tonight’s game if you are within the local markets of it, and there is a fee trail for something like Fubo. But to live stream it outside of the local market is going to cost you. Despite that bad news, you could also use a NBA League Pass over in a place like YouTube TV, which offers $10 off its first three months upon signing up, knocking the price down to $63 a month for starters.

Watch the Pacers vs Knicks live stream from abroad with a VPN

Virtual private networks, or VPNs for short, are a safe and cost-effective way to watch U.S.-based live streams when traveling abroad. Out of all the options for the best VPNs, we recommend NordVPN for many reasons. At its most basic monthly rate, it’s only $12 a month. It’s a pretty good deal if you need to only use it for a little bit of time. There is no free trial with NordVPN, but it does give its users a 30-day money-back guarantee when they sign up.

