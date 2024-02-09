Pelicans vs Lakers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

With a tough loss last night to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers (27-26) look to rebound really quick as the New Orleans Pelicans (30-21) come to the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. The Pelicans are now on a three-game road win streak, and look to further it as they try to navigate their way up the rankings in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have been in town for a few days, as they got a big win Wednesday night over the Clippers, 117-106. We will see how the Lakers fair having to play back-to-back games between last night and tonight; luckily, their home win record in the last five games has been 3-2.

The matchup starts at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you want to know where to find a live stream online of the game, then here is all the information you’ll need.

The best way to watch the Pelicans vs Lakers live stream

Sling TV has been the premiere service for sports fans who have left behind their cable boxes for live streaming. With a 50% discount on your first month, Sling TV offers an initial base fee of $20 and then goes up to $40. You can customize what you want and don’t want in terms of live streaming channels when you sign up and see all that they offer. Sling TV has two packages right now: Sling TV Orange, and Sling TV Blue. Many sports fans have hopped on board with Orange as it provides some of the best sports channels for live streaming.

Is there a free Pelicans vs Lakers live stream?

With the game available on NBA TV and other regional channels, accessing tonight’s game via a free live stream is most likely not going to happen. While Sling TV doesn’t have a free trial, places like Fubo and YouTube TV do. The catch here is that if you want to watch it but are out of the regional market, you’ll need an NBA League Pass to watch an out-of-market game. The service does not have a free trial at the moment, but it does have a one-time payment of $50 for the rest of the regular season through YouTube TV.

Watch the Pelicans vs Lakers live stream from abroad with a VPN

A virtual private network works as a safe haven for live streaming U.S.-based content while traveling abroad. They protect your identity and data from hackers, and they don’t burn a hole in your wallet to purchase them either. We recommend NordVPN, as it costs only $12 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s available in 60 countries and has unlimited bandwidth, which is key for having a smooth-looking stream with no hiccups or technical errors.

Editors' Recommendations