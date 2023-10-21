It’s a battle for Big Ten supremacy in the The Horseshoe as the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0). The kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on October 21. Fox will broadcast the game with Joel Klatt, Gus Johnson, and Jenny Taft on the call. The winner will be one step closer to the Big Ten Championship and, more importantly, the College Football Playoff. Ohio State has won the last six matchups in its rivalry, with Penn State’s last victory over their Big Ten rivals coming on October 22, 2016.

This top-10 showdown will be one of the best games of the year. Besides watching on Fox with a cable subscription, there are additional avenues one can take to watch Penn State versus Ohio State. Live TV streaming services offer Fox without having to pay a high fee. One of these services is Sling TV, an efficient and cost-effective alternative to cable TV. Find out how to watch the game on Sling TV below.

Watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State live stream on Sling TV

Because of its easy-to-use features and affordable price, Sling TV has become one of the best live TV streaming services. With Sling TV, customers can stream up to 46 channels, including Fox, ESPN, NBC, ABC, TNT, and USA. Sling TV provides subscribers with more of the channels you want and less of the ones you need.

Sling TV’s three paid packages include Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue. All three plans range from $40 to $60 – Sling Orange at $40/month, Sling Blue at $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue at $60/month. For football fans interested in watching Fox, subscribe to Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue, which includes Fox’s live local channel broadcast. The good news for first-time subscribers is that Sling TV offers customers 50% off for the first month.

Watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State live stream from abroad with a VPN

Because of its significance to the landscape of college football, Penn State versus Ohio State is a must-watch contest, no matter where you are globally. If you normally travel or will be outside of the U.S. during game time, it might be difficult to stream the game, which is why we recommend downloading a VPN, or virtual private network. Combining Sling TV with a VPN will ensure a smoother viewing experience.

By adding a layer of privacy and security, VPNs become valuable additions to your devices, especially when using unstable Wi-Fi. A VPN will trick your connection into thinking you’re back home by using a U.S.-based server to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPNs on the market, NordVPN, is one of our most recommended services. While there is no NordVPN free trial, new customers can receive a 30-day money-back guarantee.

