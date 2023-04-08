 Skip to main content
Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: Watch La Liga online

Andrew Morrisey
By

La Liga soccer is in action today, with Real Madrid taking on Villarreal. This matchup may be a little difficult to track down online, as it isn’t seeing a national television broadcast. This means the best live TV streaming services aren’t in play as outlets for the live stream. The Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream is available through ESPN’s streaming platform, however, and it’s a streaming service worth considering if you’re a fan of La Liga soccer and sports in general. We’ve got more details on an ESPN+ subscription, and on how to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal no matter what part of the world you may be trying to watch from today.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream on ESPN+

ESPN+
ESPN

ESPN is widely known as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service, you’ll be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match online. An ESPN+ subscription will get you access to even more soccer games, as well as NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights, among many other sports events. The full 30 for 30 sports documentary library is also part of the package, as is a huge selection of original ESPN content. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re traveling, you may be looking for a way to watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match on any number of devices and on any number of foreign internet connections. This can make accessing the game a little more difficult. You’re going to want to have a virtual private network if this is your situation. A VPN will also help you get around geographic restrictions that that are almost certain to be in place for the Real Madrid vs Villarreal game. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available, and a service like this will allow you to watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream just as you would within your own home. A subscription is relatively inexpensive, with deals almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

