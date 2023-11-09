 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 sci-fi movies on Tubi you need to watch in November

Dan Girolamo
By

As the calendar turns to November, many streaming services will gear their programming to reflect the holidays. However, there will still be other genres readily available. Tubi, for example, still has a great selection of sci-fi films. As a FAST service, Tubi customers can access the service for free and watch programs with ads.

Sci-fi fans need to watch these three films in November: a reboot of a storied franchise from the 1960s and 1970s, an iconic horror film from John Carpenter, and a sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s monster movie.

Recommended Videos

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

A battle from Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
20th Century Fox

Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes remake in 2001 was a commercial hit, but 20th Century Fox decided to pass on a sequel due to the negative reviews and confusing ending. Burton also said he would rather “jump out of the window” than direct a sequel. A decade later, the studio rebooted the franchise with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, a far superior film to the 2001 adaptation.

Related

In San Francisco, scientist Will Rodman (James Franco) is experimenting with drugs on apes in hopes that they will cure his father’s (John Lithgow) Alzheimer’s disease. Will takes in an infant ape named Caesar (Andy Serkis), who grows into an intelligent creature after being exposed to the drugs. After a public confrontation ends badly, Caesar is sent to live in captivity, where he leads an uprising against the humans. The gamble to reboot the franchise paid off as Rise spawned three sequels, including 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Stream Rise of the Planet of the Apes on Tubi.

The Thing (1982)

Kurt Russell points a gun in The Thing.
Universal Pictures

Tubi loves Carpenter. As one of the most influential horror and sci-directors, can you blame Tubi for their admiration toward Carpenter? After watching 1981’s Escape from New York on Tubistick with Carpenter and head to the next film in his filmography, The Thing. At an Antarctica research station, a group of scientists comes into contact with a mysterious sled dog controlled by a strange humanoid organism that can shapeshift into the bodies of its hosts.

The human residents at the station include pilot R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell), biologist Blair (Wilford Brimley), and mechanic Childs (Keith David). The scientists kill the dog after it attacks, but the mysterious creature transfers to another host. The organism continues assimilating within the camp, wreaking havoc on its members. 40 years later, The Thing is considered a masterpiece, with visuals and special effects ahead of its time.

Stream The Thing on Tubi.

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

A group of giant monsters oversee a city.
Universal Pictures

The Pacific Rim franchise boils down to this idea: What if humans could fight Godzilla with giant robots? After del Toro’s Pacific Rim in 2013, Steven S. DeKnight helmed the 2018 sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising. Set 10 years after the climactic battle in the first film, Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) — son of Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) – is failing to live up to his father’s legacy. Instead of piloting Jaegers, Jake steals their parts and sells them on the black market.

After he’s caught and threatened with a prison sentence, Jake agrees to train future Jaeger pilots. Yet, rogue Jaegers threaten to disrupt the peace by unleashing the Kaiju (giant sea monsters) back into the world. Left with no choice, Jake leads a new team of pilots to defeat the stronger, deadlier Kaiju. Fans of the original will appreciate that Uprising doubles down on the fight scenes.

Stream Pacific Rim: Uprising on Tubi.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in November
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron wave hi in Longshot.

The dawn of a new month brings an influx of new movies to stream on Netflix. With Halloween complete, it's time to start thinking about the holiday season, with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon. One genre that goes hand in hand with the holidays is the romantic comedy.

Many of the best romantic comedies are on Netflix right now. To celebrate November, we curated a list of three rom-coms you need to watch. Our choices include a sweet comedy about growing up, a holiday ensemble celebrating its 20th anniversary, and an odd-couple love story.
13 Going on 30 (2023)

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 movies leaving Netflix by November 1
Jim Carrey pulls back on a boys face in Liar Liar.

With November rapidly approaching, Netflix will soon part ways with several films from its library. Many popular movies will be saying goodbye to the streamer next month, including Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Reservoir Dogs, and Cliffhanger.

However, there is still time to watch those and other departing movies. Below, we listed three films that will be leaving Netflix at the end of October. Our selections include an iconic Batman adaptation, a charming action rom-com, and a 1990s comedy. Remember: November 1 is the last day to watch these films on Netflix.
The Dark Knight (2008)

Read more
5 best sci-fi movies from the past 5 years you should watch right now
An astronaut views Earth from space in Ad Astra.

The best sci-fi movies often push the boundaries of what's possible to depict on the big screen by taking on complex fictional concepts that are often rooted in reality. Recent films in the category embrace the intersection between science, philosophy, and humanity, and use mind-blowing visuals and cutting-edge cinematography to bolster filmmakers' ambitious efforts.

From the visually stunning and otherworldly story told in Dune to the mind-bending mix of existentialism and the multiverse in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the greatest science fiction movies from the past five years represent the best that the genre has to offer. With so much to explore in the genre, these are the few standouts that should be considered essential viewing for fans.
Ad Astra (2019)

Read more