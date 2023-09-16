 Skip to main content
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators live stream: Watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s an SEC showdown on Saturday night as the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) travel to Gainesville to play their rivals, the Florida Gators (1-1). The game will take place inside the raucous atmosphere of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, better known as “The Swamp.” On FanDuel, Tennessee are 6.5-point favorites.

It’s been smooth sailing for the Vols to start the 2023 season. In two games, Tennessee has combined to outscore their opponents 79-26 in two blowout victories. However, Florida will be their toughest test of the season as it will be the team’s first road game of the season. After stumbling in the season opener against No. 12 Utah, Florida got back on track last week with a 49-7 victory over McNeese St.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida live stream on ESPN

Aerial shot of Florida Football's stadium with fans in the stands.
arctic_whirlwind / Flickr

The SEC game between Tennessee and Florida starts at 7 p.m. ET on September 16. The game will air on ESPN, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe providing commentary. A Spanish-language broadcast is available on ESPN3. Stream the game through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Log in with a TV provider for ESPN access.

Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on ESPN

Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Saturday night’s game on ESPN is available to stream through YouTube TV. The ESPN platforms – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews – are all included with a YouTube TV subscription. With football season upon us, YouTube TV has a special deal for new subscribers, as they will only pay $55/month for the first three months. Then, the rate increases to $73/month. New customers can experience YouTube TV with a free trial.

Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on YouTube TV

Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

ESPN’s primetime presentation of Tennessee vs. Florida can be seen through Hulu with Live TV. Featured channels include ESPN, ABC, NBC, Fox, and CBS. Plus, experience over 85 live and on-demand channels for news, sports, and entertainment. At $70/month, customers receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, customers receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

SEC fans can watch football on ESPN with a subscription to FuboTV. Besides ESPN, FuboTV features more than 170 channels within each plan, including TNT, USA, FX, MTV, and Comedy Central. FuboTV offers three paid plans to subscribers: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Plus, new subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Football fans looking to watch ESPN can purchase a subscription to Sling TV. However, ESPN is featured in Sling Orange and Sling Orange + Blue. Unfortunately, Sling Blue does not carry ESPN. In terms of pricing, Sling Orange costs $40/month and the combination of Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New subscribers will receive 50% off their first month of purchase.

Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

There are many college football games on ESPN this weekend. If you normally live in the United States and want to watch ESPN like you do at home, there is a solution. Subscribe to a VPN. It will connect you to a U.S. server, and you can watch ESPN without regional broadcast restrictions. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs on the market. Plus, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

