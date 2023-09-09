Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream: Watch college football for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Week 2 of the college football season could include the game of the year as the No. 11 Texas Longhorns travel to SEC country to play the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will be played inside Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide are a 7-point favorite on FanDuel.

Texas and Alabama played in one of the best games of last season as the Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a one-point victory, 20-19. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was forced to leave the game early with an injury. Ewers is now healthy and will start Saturday’s game. The winner will add a crucial conference victory to their College Football Playoff résumé.

Watch the Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream on ESPN and ESPN2

The game between Texas and Alabama kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 9. The broadcast will air on ESPN, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe on the call. You can watch the game through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Log in with your TV provider for access.

For the alternate broadcast, ESPN2 will air Field Pass with Pat McAfee on ESPN2[/dt_button] live from Tuscaloosa. ESPN host McAfee and his crew – A.J. Hawk, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Darius Butler, and “Boston Connor” Campbell – will provide commentary from the sidelines.

Watch the Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream on YouTube TV

College football on ESPN networks is available to stream on YouTube TV. ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC are included with a subscription to YouTube TV. On Sundays during the fall, watch the NFL with NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be purchased with a YouTube TV subscription. New customers only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will then increase to $73/month. YouTube TV also offers a free trial.

Watch the Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Texas versus Alabama on ESPN can be viewed through Hulu with Live TV. With Hulu with Live TV, customers have over 85 channels, including ABC, Fox, TNT, FS1, and MTV. For $70/month, customers will get Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, customers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream on FuboTV

ESPN’s coverage of Texas versus Alabama can be found on FuboTV. ESPN is one of the featured channels on FuboTV, which includes NBC, Big 10 Network, CBS, and FS1. Subscribers can choose between three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New subscribers can take advantage of a free trial.

Watch the Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream on Sling TV

Those Sling TV subscribers who want to watch the game on ESPN must subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Sling Blue. Sling Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, Freeform, QVC, and 25 other channels. Unfortunately, for Sling Blue subscribers, ESPN is not in that package. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New subscribers will receive 50% off their first month.

Watch the Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide live stream from abroad with a VPN

Texas versus Alabama could end up being the most-watched game of the college football season. If you are a college football fan watching from outside the U.S., download a VPN to watch the game. With a VPN, you will bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing for a better viewing experience. One of the better VPNs is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

