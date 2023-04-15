How to watch the free Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream

Tottenham vs Bournemouth kicks off at 10 AM ET this morning and while it’s likely we’ll see a victory for the Spurs, there could yet be a surprise win for Bournemouth. For anyone keen to watch the Premier League, we’re always here to help you figure out your best streaming options. With Tottenham vs Bournemouth on USA Network, there are plenty of options, including a trick to tune into a free Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream — legally, of course.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on FuboTV

Potentially the best way to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream is via FuboTV. The streaming service offers at least 145 channels depending on the plan you choose and this includes USA Network to watch the game. There are also other sporting options such as Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and so many more. During downtime, you can check out Paramount, Disney Channel, and other entertainment options too. The best part about FuboTV? There’s a FuboTV free trial. If you’re solely interested in watching Tottenham vs Bournemouth for free, you can sign up for it now and enjoy seven days free access without paying a cent. After that, FuboTV costs $75 per month.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Sling TV

One of the best live TV streaming services for value, Sling is pretty cheap. It costs just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 a month for subsequent months. You get USA Network and NBC as part of the Sling Blue package along with other channels like Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage if you can’t watch live.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is generally a reliable source for all your streaming needs. It has access to USA Network for the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream, as well as NBC for other matches. For $70 per month, you have over 90 channels to choose from. Even better, both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included with the service. That means access to all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, as well as extensive sports coverage from ESPN+.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTubeTV includes more than 100 channels worth of live TV with USA Network just one of the options. There’s also ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. YouTubeTV’s recently seen a price increase to $73 but there’s a YouTubeTV free trial if you’re solely interested in checking out the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream for free. For NFL fans, the streaming service has just become the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream from abroad with a VPN

For anyone traveling abroad, one of the best VPNs is an essential addition to your digital arsenal. You may have noticed your streaming services don’t follow you around as you cross borders which makes watching the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream and others tough to do. Sign up for NordVPN and you can trick your connection into thinking you’re actually still home in the US. Just pick a US-based server and NordVPN does the rest for you, while also improving your security and privacy even when dealing with public Wi-Fi like your hotel’s connection. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but you can trust the 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with the service. We’re confident you’ll love how well it works though.

