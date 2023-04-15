 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Tottenham vs Bournemouth kicks off at 10 AM ET this morning and while it’s likely we’ll see a victory for the Spurs, there could yet be a surprise win for Bournemouth. For anyone keen to watch the Premier League, we’re always here to help you figure out your best streaming options. With Tottenham vs Bournemouth on USA Network, there are plenty of options, including a trick to tune into a free Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream — legally, of course.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Potentially the best way to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream is via FuboTV. The streaming service offers at least 145 channels depending on the plan you choose and this includes USA Network to watch the game. There are also other sporting options such as Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and so many more. During downtime, you can check out Paramount, Disney Channel, and other entertainment options too. The best part about FuboTV? There’s a FuboTV free trial. If you’re solely interested in watching Tottenham vs Bournemouth for free, you can sign up for it now and enjoy seven days free access without paying a cent. After that, FuboTV costs $75 per month.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

One of the best live TV streaming services for value, Sling is pretty cheap. It costs just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 a month for subsequent months. You get USA Network and NBC as part of the Sling Blue package along with other channels like Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage if you can’t watch live.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is generally a reliable source for all your streaming needs. It has access to USA Network for the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream, as well as NBC for other matches. For $70 per month, you have over 90 channels to choose from. Even better, both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included with the service. That means access to all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, as well as extensive sports coverage from ESPN+.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTubeTV includes more than 100 channels worth of live TV with USA Network just one of the options. There’s also ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. YouTubeTV’s recently seen a price increase to $73 but there’s a YouTubeTV free trial if you’re solely interested in checking out the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream for free. For NFL fans, the streaming service has just become the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

For anyone traveling abroad, one of the best VPNs is an essential addition to your digital arsenal. You may have noticed your streaming services don’t follow you around as you cross borders which makes watching the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream and others tough to do. Sign up for NordVPN and you can trick your connection into thinking you’re actually still home in the US. Just pick a US-based server and NordVPN does the rest for you, while also improving your security and privacy even when dealing with public Wi-Fi like your hotel’s connection. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but you can trust the 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with the service. We’re confident you’ll love how well it works though.

How to watch the free Gent vs West Ham United live stream
A soccer field.

Gent vs West Ham United are fighting it out in the quarter-final of the Europa League at 12.45PM today. For anyone looking to see how things play out, there's only one solution -- Paramount Plus. With exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season, this is your one-stop destination for watching the tournament along with other soccer matches. It's hard to know how the game will play out so instead, we'll offer our advice on how to watch the Gent vs West Ham United live stream.
Watch the Gent vs West Ham United live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has exclusive rights to the Europa League as well as the Champions League. For anyone who loves international soccer, it's a great option and it's also highly affordable. It costs $5 per month or just $50 per year. There's even a seven-day free trial so if you're solely interested in watching the Gent vs West Ham United live stream for free, this is how to do it. When you're not watching the game, there are also original shows like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. Movies like Top Gun Maverick are also available through Paramount Plus, along with everything you can think of when it comes to Star Trek. At this price, it's certainly worth trying out.

Read more
Monte-Carlo Masters live stream: Watch day 5 for free
Tennis players competing at Wimbledon

The fifth day of the Monte-Carlo Masters is underway and tennis fans will be keen to see how the round of 16 unfolds. If you're looking for a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream, you need access to the Tennis Channel. Fortunately, cord-cutters can take advantage of one of the best live TV streaming services to enjoy all things tennis including the Monte-Carlo Masters. Here's how to watch, including how to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream for free.
Watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming options for sports fans is FuboTV. It offers access to the Tennis Channel along with NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, and NFL Network, among many others. In all, there are at least 145 channels depending on the package you choose and these include entertainment options like Paramount and Bravo. FuboTV costs $75 per month but you can take advantage of a FuboTV free trial if you simply want to see the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream for free. You get seven days of access which will see you through to the end of the tournament.

Read more
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the RBC Heritage for free
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

The RBC Heritage part of the PGA Tour commences later today until the end of the weekend. If you're keen to see how things turn out, you won't want to miss a second of the RBC Heritage live stream. To do so, you'll need to use a streaming service that offers access to the Golf Channel with ESPN+ and Peacock TV also providing some insight. With plenty of options, let's take a look at what to do. You can even watch the RBC Heritage for free if you follow the steps below.
Watch the RBC Heritage on Sling TV

Sling offers plenty of sporting options which helps your chances of watching all the RBC Heritage. It's one of the best live TV streaming services for many people. You'll need to sign up for Sling Blue to get the Golf Channel with extras like NBC and USA Network bundled in, along with Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many other sports channels. There's no CBS here which is a minor downside for the RBC Heritage but you'll see the bulk of coverage. Sling costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for any following months.

Read more