3 TV shows on Tubi you should watch in October

Dan Girolamo
By

In a volatile streaming economy, FAST services continue to rise in popularity. These subscriptions are free to use. The only catch is ads are featured with each program. However, most major streaming services offer ad-supported tiers. At least FAST doesn’t cost a cent to use. One of the best FAST systems is Tubi, a service that includes over 50,000 movies and shows.

There are plenty of popular and underrated movies on Tubi in many genres. The same goes for TV shows. For October, we selected three TV shows you should watch on Tubi: a psychological horror-thriller, a Roman Empire series, and a reality cooking competition.

Hannibal (2013-2015)

A man puts his hands on someone else's hand to lower a gun in Hannibal.
NBC

On the list of TV shows canceled too soon, Hannibal is one of the very best. Created by Bryan Fuller, Hannibal follows FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), a special in criminal profiling who is recruited to the behavioral sciences department by Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) to investigate a serial killer.

To better understand the tendencies of the killer, Will seeks help from the gifted Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Unbeknownst to Will, Lecter is a serial killer and a cannibal, but the sociopathic doctor enjoys working with his new partner. Hannibal is inspired by Thomas Harris’s Red Dragon and Hannibal novels, but the show alters storylines to create new and compelling ideas. Hannibal is one of the boldest television shows to appear on network television. We’re thankful it exists.

Stream Hannibal on Tubi.

Spartacus (2010-2013)

Gladiators stand in the arena in Spartacus.
Starz

Travel back to the Roman Empire and experience the gladiatorial gods in the arena in Spartacus. The series is inspired by the Thracian gladiator Spartacus, who led a slave uprising against the Roman Empire in the Third Servile War from 73-71 BC. Andy Whitfield (season 1 and prequel) and Liam McIntyre (seasons 2–3) star as Spartacus, a slave sold to Quintus Lentulus Batiatus (John Hannah) to be trained as a gladiator.

Spartacus rises through the ranks, earning the respect of his peers and impressing the Roman people in the arena. Due to his impressive swordsmanship and thirst for vengeance, Spartacus turns the tables on the wealthy, rallying his fellow slaves in a fight for freedom. For any Roman Empire enthusiasts, Spartacus is a solid representation of an important time in history. Plus, the violent and gladiatorial battles are very satisfying if you enjoy that type of fighting.

Stream Spartacus on Tubi.

Hell’s Kitchen (2005-)

A chef screams at another chef from across the kitchen.
Fox

“What are you? An idiot sandwich.” “This crab is so undercooked I can still hear it singing Under the Sea.” “My gran could do better! And she’s dead!” These iconic insults belong to celebrity chef and television host Gordan Ramsay from his reality cooking competition, Hell’s Kitchen.

Ramsay has been hurling insults at chefs for nearly 20 years, and the 56-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down. The premise of Hell’s Kitchen is simple: be the last chef standing. However, completing a task without facing Ramsay’s wrath is the real challenge. As the saying goes, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Stream Hell’s Kitchen on Tubi.

