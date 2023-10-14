It’s a battle of ranked Pac-12 teams as the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on October 14. Fox will broadcast the game, with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman calling the action from the booth. The game will be played at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. This is a must-win for both UCLA and Oregon State as both teams look to keep their hopes of playing in the Pac-12 title game alive.

There are other ways to watch the game without a cable subscription. Live TV streaming services allow subscribers to watch sporting events, movies, and TV shows on their favorite channels without the hassle of a cable box. Below, we listed a few ways to experience the UCLA vs. Oregon State live stream, including an option to watch via Sling TV.

Watch the UCLA vs. Oregon State live stream on Sling TV

As one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV offers subscribers an advantageous way to watch UCLA take on Oregon State. Sling TV offers the channels you want, including Fox, without having to pay for the ones you don’t care about. Featured channels within Sling TV packages include ESPN, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, Food Network, and Comedy Central.

There are three paid subscriptions: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Blue + Orange. Sling Orange includes 32 total channels at $40/month, but it does not feature Fox, which will broadcast UCLA versus Oregon State. Sling Blue costs $45/month and features 42 total channels, including Fox, ABC, and NBC. Subscribers can purchase both Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $60/month. The combined package contains 46 Orange + Blue channels, including 22 exclusive channels. The best part is customers will receive half-off pricing for the first month. For example, if you subscribe to Sling Blue, the first month’s price is $22.50/month.

Watch the UCLA vs. Oregon State live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you regularly travel abroad, you may have noticed that many of your favorite live TV streaming services, like Sling TV, do not work the same as they do in the U.S.. You could miss out on the UCLA versus Oregon State live stream because of regional broadcast restrictions. This is why you need to use a VPN service. With a VPN, you trick your current connection into thinking you’re watching at home in the U.S.

Therefore, watching the UCLA versus Oregon State live stream through your Sling TV subscription will be easier. It’s as if you never left the country. One of the best VPNs on the market is NordVPN. Unfortunately, there is no NordVPN free trial. However, NordVPN is worth paying for because of the benefits of accessing your live stream. Plus, it strengthens your security when connected to public Wi-Fi.

