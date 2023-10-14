 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish live stream: Watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

One of college football’s best rivalries writes another chapter under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. The undefeated No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) travel to Indiana to play the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on October 14. The game will air on NBC and Peacock, with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (reporter) on the call. College football fans will marvel at USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

USC vs. Notre Dame is always one of the must-watch games of the year. Besides watching the game on cable or Peacock, fans can use a live TV streaming service to access USC vs. Notre Dame. One of these services is Sling TV, known as a “better way to stream live TV.” Want to learn more? Scroll below for information on how to watch USC vs. Notre Dame with Sling TV.

Recommended Videos

Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

As one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, Sling TV allows customers to enjoy live sports, news, and entertainment with their favorite streaming device or a phone with the Sling mobile app. Sling TV provides flexibility to customers, allowing subscribers to pick the channel lineup that best suits their needs. Available channels on Sling TV include NBC, Disney Channel, Freeform, Fox Sports 1, CNN, Cartoon Network, and HGTV.

Related

Sling TV offers three packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Blue + Orange. The cheapest option is Sling Orange at $40/month. Sling Blue is a little more expensive at $45/month, and Sling Blue + Orange combines both packages for $60/month. To watch USC vs. Notre Dame on NBC, subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Right now, Sling TV is offering first-time customers 50% off their first month of Sling TV, so enjoy each package for half the price.

Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

USC vs. Notre Dame will be an entertaining college football game that any fan will not want to miss. If you are traveling, you could run into some problems using services like Sling TV. Geographic restrictions make it harder to access streaming services. However, there is a solution in the form of VPNs. What is a VPN? A virtual private network helps ensure online privacy when using a connection your computer doesn’t trust.

A VPN will trick your connection into thinking you’re watching the game from home, avoiding regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPN services on the market is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with Sling TV is one of the best ways to watch USC vs. Notre Dame. Even without a NordVPN free trial, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and we think it's going to be one worth getting up early for on a Sunday. While Arsenal has the edge, this is the North London derby and any grudge match has the potential to turn very interesting. If you're keen to see how things play out, your sole way of watching is via Peacock Premium. Here's all you need to know about Peacock Premium along with what to do if you're traveling abroad in time for the game.
Watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn't as popular as some of the bigger streaming services out there, but it's a crucial addition for fans of the Premier League. That's because it airs many of the games while being fairly inexpensive at $6 per month. There isn't a Peacock TV free trial but at this kind of price, it's worth investing in the ad-supported model. Besides all those Premier League matches including Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, you also have the best shows on Peacock to check out. These include new favorites like Poker Face and Twisted Metal, along with John Wick spin-off, The Continental. There are also old favorites like New Girl and The Blacklist if you feel like watching something more familiar. Besides TV shows, the best movies on Peacock are worth your time too. Recently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been added as well as Fast X. You can also enjoy the John Wick franchise once more, with plenty of other old hits too if you want familiarity. There's a decent mix of content to make Peacock pretty tempting.

Read more
How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Liverpool vs West Ham kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and is sure to be one to watch for fans of both sides in the English Premier League. If you're excited to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, you've got one option -- Peacock Premium. We're here to tell you all about Peacock Premium and explain what to expect from the streaming service.
Watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn't one of the biggest streaming services around but it's a key one for Premier League fans thanks to offering many of the matches throughout the season. Peacock Premium costs $6 per month and offers everything the service has to offer, albeit with ads. The best movies on Peacock number some of the latest hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Fast X, along with popular favorites such as the first three John Wick movies. The best shows on Peacock are pretty great too. In recent times, we've seen Twisted Metal added along with Based on a True Story, and The Continental -- the spinoff to the John Wick franchise. There isn't a Peacock TV free trial but if you're solely interested in watching the Liverpool vs West Ham game, you can do so for just $6 for the month which will also include other games and plenty of entertainment too.

Read more
How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT on Sunday and it's sure to be a thrilling game for anyone keen to get up early to catch up with it. It seems likely we'll see a Chelsea win but Aston Villa's recent mixed fortunes could go either way here. Whoever you're backing, read on while we take you through how to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream online. It's exclusively on Peacock Premium but we're here to explain why it's worth signing up for.
Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock is the home of a lot of Premier League matches including Chelsea vs Aston Villa. You need the Peacock Premium service which costs $6 per month to catch the game. Alongside that, you also have access to plenty of movies and TV shows. In all cases, there are ads to deal with in between whatever you're watching. Some of the best shows on Peacock include The Continental: From the World of John Wick -- a prequel and spinoff from the movies -- along with Twisted Metal, New Girl, The Blacklist, and many, many others. The best movies on Peacock are worth checking out too with the John Wick movies, Fast & Furious saga, and many others. There's no Peacock TV free trial but it's worth signing up for with so many great options around.

Read more