One of college football’s best rivalries writes another chapter under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. The undefeated No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) travel to Indiana to play the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on October 14. The game will air on NBC and Peacock, with Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (reporter) on the call. College football fans will marvel at USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

USC vs. Notre Dame is always one of the must-watch games of the year. Besides watching the game on cable or Peacock, fans can use a live TV streaming service to access USC vs. Notre Dame. One of these services is Sling TV, known as a “better way to stream live TV.” Want to learn more? Scroll below for information on how to watch USC vs. Notre Dame with Sling TV.

Recommended Videos

Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame live stream on Sling TV

As one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, Sling TV allows customers to enjoy live sports, news, and entertainment with their favorite streaming device or a phone with the Sling mobile app. Sling TV provides flexibility to customers, allowing subscribers to pick the channel lineup that best suits their needs. Available channels on Sling TV include NBC, Disney Channel, Freeform, Fox Sports 1, CNN, Cartoon Network, and HGTV.

Sling TV offers three packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Blue + Orange. The cheapest option is Sling Orange at $40/month. Sling Blue is a little more expensive at $45/month, and Sling Blue + Orange combines both packages for $60/month. To watch USC vs. Notre Dame on NBC, subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Right now, Sling TV is offering first-time customers 50% off their first month of Sling TV, so enjoy each package for half the price.

Watch the USC vs. Notre Dame live stream from abroad with a VPN

USC vs. Notre Dame will be an entertaining college football game that any fan will not want to miss. If you are traveling, you could run into some problems using services like Sling TV. Geographic restrictions make it harder to access streaming services. However, there is a solution in the form of VPNs. What is a VPN? A virtual private network helps ensure online privacy when using a connection your computer doesn’t trust.

A VPN will trick your connection into thinking you’re watching the game from home, avoiding regional broadcast restrictions. One of the best VPN services on the market is NordVPN. Pairing NordVPN with Sling TV is one of the best ways to watch USC vs. Notre Dame. Even without a NordVPN free trial, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations