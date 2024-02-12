 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Warriors vs Jazz live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Golden State Warriors (25-25) are still in the post-season race as they head to Salt Lake City tonight to take on the Utah Jazz (26-27). The Jazz have lost four of their last six and need to get it together because Steph Curry and the Warriors are now on a four-game win streak and sitting in the 10th spot in the Western Conference ranking. A win for the Jazz tonight could slow that stride down a bit. These two also meet one another twice this week, so who knows how this week will pan out for both teams.

Tip-off is live from the Delta Center at 9:00 p.m. ET. If you’re looking to catch a live stream of the game this evening, here is all you need to know.

The best way to watch the Warriors vs Jazz live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sign up for Fubo to help you catch all the games you could potentially miss if you were stuck with cable. Fubo has no contracts, and you can cancel anytime. They have a 7-day Fubo free trial available when you sign up, which is more than enough time to test out their service. At a base payment of anywhere between $80 and $100 a month, Fubo provides you with over 180 channels to live stream. When you sign up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to help you catch all the out-of-market games you want this season.

Is there a free Warriors vs Jazz live stream?

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Tonight’s game is going to be televised in regional markets, thus making it hard to catch a legal live stream of it. NBA League Pass is a great service to assist you with catching out-of-market games, but it comes with no free trial right now. However, through YouTube TV, they have a great deal that consists of a one-time payment of $50 for the rest of the regular season.

Watch the Warriors vs Jazz live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Virtual private networks protect our identity and data when we’re watching U.S.-based live streams from abroad. Costing only $12 a month, we would like to recommend NordVPN for its ability to be cost-effective and safe for its users. Sign up today and get a 30-day money-back guarantee and unlimited bandwidth to help your live streams run smoothly when watching them overseas. NordVPN is also available in 60 countries outside the U.S. and on 5000+ servers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Thunder vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
American Airlines Arena-Dallas Mavericks

As the trade deadline is now a few days behind us, two teams that did a little business with one another in terms of future NBA draft picks will square off on the court today. The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-16) now sit in third place in the west, as Luka Dončić and the Mavericks are still alive and renamed 8th in the West. The trade deadline deal mentioned above was that the Mavericks acquired a first-round pick for next season from the Thunder in exchange for a 2028 pick.

It's a day game from Dallas, and tip-off is coming up soon, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is all you need to know about where and how to catch a live stream of the game online today.
The best way to watch the Thunder vs Mavericks live stream

Read more
Real Madrid vs Girona live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

First place in La Liga is on the line Friday when Real Madrid take on Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid sit in first, but Girona are just two points back and looking to continue a magical run after being promoted just one season ago. These sides met in September, with Carlo Ancelotti's squad rolling to a 3-0 victory.

This is one you don't want to miss. Kickoff is about to start, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) in the United States. That gives us lots of live stream options, including some ways to watch Real Madrid vs Girona for free.
Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Girona Live Stream?

Read more
Roma vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Now firmly in front of the Serie A title race following last weekend's massive win over Juventus, Inter head to Stadio Olimpico to take on fifth-place Roma on Saturday. Inter has mostly dominated this head-to-head as of late, with only one victory going Roma's way in the last 14 matches.

The match is about to start, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and will stream exclusively on Paramount+. But just because it's exclusive to Paramount+ doesn't mean there aren't multiple ways to watch a live stream. In fact, we have three different options for watching Roma vs Inter for free.
Is There a Free Roma vs Inter Live Stream?

Read more