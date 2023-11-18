 Skip to main content
Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The Pac-12 is arguably the best conference in college football in 2023. The Pac-12 has another top-15 matchup on Saturday night as the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) play the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (8-2). The opening kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on November 18. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will call the game on ABC from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Huskies are the only undefeated Pac-12 team remaining. If Washington wins on Saturday night, they clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. However, the Huskies have bigger aspirations than just a Pac-12 Championship. Because Ohio State and Michigan play each other in two weeks, Washington’s path to the playoff is mapped out. Win the next two games and the Pac-12 Championship, and the Huskies will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, Oregon State is looking to play spoiler. If the Beavers win their next two games, they will play in the Pac-12 Championship. It’s a massive game on ABC that college football fans will not want to miss. If you do not have a cable package, there are other ways to watch the game on ABC. One option is to use Sling TV, a live-streaming television service. Scroll below for information on how to watch the game with Sling TV.

Watch the Washington vs. Oregon State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services for live sports. From college football and the NFL to the NBA and PGA Tour, Sling TV gives fans plenty of options for where and how they want to watch their favorite sports teams. Choose the channel lineup you want. Upgrade, downgrade, or cancel at any time.

Sling TV offers two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. First up is Sling Orange, which costs $40 per month. Sling Orange contains 32 total channels, including ESPN and Freeform. Sling Blue is a bit more expensive at $45 per month but has more channels, such as ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers have the option to purchase Sling Orange + Blue for $60. New Sling TV customers will receive a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the Washington vs. Oregon State live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Washington and Oregon State will do whatever it takes to win on Saturday. Now, it’s all about execution. Speaking of execution, do you know how to stream the game while abroad? If you frequently travel, then you know streaming can be difficult. This is why you should download a VPN to use with Sling TV.

By using a VPN, users can pick a U.S.-based server to trick their connection into believing they’re streaming from home. This will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions and ensure more privacy and security. Our top suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
AC Milan vs PSG live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
A soccer field.

AC Milan vs PSG looks like it's going to be a pretty close game in the Champions League group stages. Both teams are well matched so it should be an exciting game for fans or neutrals to enjoy today. While AC Milan have been struggling to win in the Champions League lately, the team is still a force to be reckoned with, and PSG is always a tough one to beat. If you want to see how the match unfolds live, we've got all the answers you need on how to watch the Champions League game online. That goes for whether you're in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia.
What time is AC Milan vs PSG?
AC Milan vs PSG takes place at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. It kicks off at 3PM ET/12PM PT/8PM GMT on Tuesday November 7. Due to timezones, that means the Australian time will be 1AM AEDT on Wednesday November 8.
How to watch AC Milan vs PSG in the US
Paramount Plus is the home of all things Champions League in the US. While it's a little smaller than other streaming services, it's an ideal outlet for sports fans to check out. It's worth checking out what's new on Paramount Plus while you're at it. Paramount Plus costs $6 a month for the Essential plan or $12 a month for the Premium plan. If you're solely interested in watching AC Milan vs PSG, you can do so for free via a Paramount Plus free trial which gives you free and full access to the service for seven days.

How to watch AC Milan vs PSG in the UK
TNT Sports is the home of the Champions League in the UK. Formerly known as BT Sports, the UK streaming service is available through Discovery+ Premium monthly pass for £29.99 a month. You can also sign up via Amazon Prime if you find this method more convenient. Currently, there's no Discovery+ Premium free trial but you can sign up for the service on a 30-day rolling contract basis so you don't have to commit to a long period of time.

Dortmund vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Newcastle takes on Dortmund today with Newcastle coming off the back of a great 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend. The downside for the England side? When they met Dortmund in October, they lost 1-0 so there's a certain amount of vengeance here. Whoever you're backing, the two closely matched sides are sure to be appealing. We've got all you need to know about how to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle online. Whether you're based in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia, we're here to help.
What time is Dortmund vs Newcastle?
Dortmund vs Newcastle kicks off at Dortmund's stadium -- Signal Iduna Park -- on Tuesday November 7. Kick off time is 12.45PM ET/9.45AM PT/5.45PM GMT with the game kicking off at 4.45AM AEDT November 8 in Australia.
How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle in the US
In the US, Paramount Plus hosts all the Champions League games in the US for this season. It's a smaller streaming service than some of the others, but it has a growing selection of sports events so it's great for fans of soccer and more. Alongside that, it's a good idea to keep on top of what's new on Paramount Plus with many movies and TV shows added regularly. Even better, if you solely want to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle, you can do so for free thanks to a Paramount Plus free trial. It lasts for seven days and gives you full access to the streaming service so you can see what it offers that might appeal to you, alongside the Champions League.

How to watch Dortmund vs Newcastle in the UK
In the UK, TNT Sports is where to go to see the Champions League. It was formerly called BT Sports so if you previously had access to that service, you'll have access to TNT Sports. Otherwise, it's available through Discovery+ Premium. The service costs £29.99 per month with it also available through Amazon Prime if you prefer to sign up that way. There's no Discovery+ Premium free trial available but you can sign up on a 30-day rolling contract so you're not tied in.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: watch the NFL for free
Three Eagles players celebrate in the end zone.

The best game in the NFC on Sunday afternoon will be in Philadelphia when the Eagles play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on November 5. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game from the booth for Fox, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

The Cowboys (5-2) are out to prove they belong in the discussion of the best team in the NFC. Dallas has not beaten an NFC team with a record above .500 this season. It will have that chance on Sunday against the Eagles (7-1), who sit at the top of the NFC with one loss. The Eagles are arguably the most complete team in the NFL and have a great chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

