The Pac-12 is arguably the best conference in college football in 2023. The Pac-12 has another top-15 matchup on Saturday night as the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) play the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (8-2). The opening kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on November 18. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will call the game on ABC from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Huskies are the only undefeated Pac-12 team remaining. If Washington wins on Saturday night, they clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. However, the Huskies have bigger aspirations than just a Pac-12 Championship. Because Ohio State and Michigan play each other in two weeks, Washington’s path to the playoff is mapped out. Win the next two games and the Pac-12 Championship, and the Huskies will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, Oregon State is looking to play spoiler. If the Beavers win their next two games, they will play in the Pac-12 Championship. It’s a massive game on ABC that college football fans will not want to miss. If you do not have a cable package, there are other ways to watch the game on ABC. One option is to use Sling TV, a live-streaming television service. Scroll below for information on how to watch the game with Sling TV.

Watch the Washington vs. Oregon State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services for live sports. From college football and the NFL to the NBA and PGA Tour, Sling TV gives fans plenty of options for where and how they want to watch their favorite sports teams. Choose the channel lineup you want. Upgrade, downgrade, or cancel at any time.

Sling TV offers two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. First up is Sling Orange, which costs $40 per month. Sling Orange contains 32 total channels, including ESPN and Freeform. Sling Blue is a bit more expensive at $45 per month but has more channels, such as ABC, NBC, and Fox. Customers have the option to purchase Sling Orange + Blue for $60. New Sling TV customers will receive a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the Washington vs. Oregon State live stream from abroad with a VPN

Washington and Oregon State will do whatever it takes to win on Saturday. Now, it’s all about execution. Speaking of execution, do you know how to stream the game while abroad? If you frequently travel, then you know streaming can be difficult. This is why you should download a VPN to use with Sling TV.

By using a VPN, users can pick a U.S.-based server to trick their connection into believing they’re streaming from home. This will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions and ensure more privacy and security. Our top suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

