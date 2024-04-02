 Skip to main content
West Ham vs Tottenham live stream: Can you watch for free?

London adversaries West Ham and Tottenham meet in a mid-week Premier League matchup today. The Hammers won the first matchup, a 2-1 result in early December, so Spurs will be looking for some revenge as they attempt to chase down Aston Villa for that coveted fourth spot on the table.

If you’re in the United States and want to watch the match, it starts at 3:15 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Peacock. Here’s what you need to know about the streaming service and how to watch West Ham vs Tottenham live online.

Watch West Ham vs Tottenham on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.

This one is pretty straightforward. If you live in the United States and want to watch West Ham vs Tottenham, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock TV. That’s the case for most Premier League games this season, as Peacock has exclusive streaming rights to any match that isn’t televised on USA Network and/or CNBC.

This week alone, Peacock has a massive slate of games: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, Burnley vs Wolves, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Brentford vs Brighton, Man City vs Aston Villa, Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Fulham vs Newcastle, Everton vs Burnley, Wolves vs West Ham, Luton Town vs Bournemouth, Man United vs Liverpool, Sheffield United vs Chelsea and Spurs vs Nottingham Forest.

Fortunately, all you need to watch these Premier League contests is the most basic “Premium” plan, which costs $6 per month or $60 for a year. If you want to get all the way through the end of the EPL season, which concludes on May 19, you’ll only need two months of Peacock.

Of course, while the Premier League is the obvious draw, Peacock has plenty of other content to offer, including other live sports and thousands of hours of TV shows and movies, including originals and current NBC shows. For $6 per month, it’s one of the best values in all of streaming.

Watch West Ham vs Tottenham Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you happen to be in a country where you don’t have a good way to watch a live stream of the match, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to Peacock, which is typically reserved to US-only. VPN’s get around these restrictions by hiding your IP address/location and connecting you to a digital server in another country (in this scenario, the US), thus allowing you to access content from said country.

There are a lot of good VPN’s that will do the job here, but NordVPN would be a good place to start. It’s at the peak of our list of the best VPN services, and you can even try it out risk-free thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee.

