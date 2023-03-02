You’re all geared up to switch on the Real Madrid vs Barcelona channel and watch some fútbol. The first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi finals kicks off today as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona clash at Santiago Bernabeu stadium. This is one of the most anticipated matches of the year, and the hype is high. Barca is coming off a two-loss streak with Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Almeria and Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Man United. They’re spirits aren’t as high as they were before their 3-1 win in the Supercopa final against Madrid last month. Real Madrid may have tied 1-1 to Atlético Madrid last week, but were on a five-win streak before that, including a resounding 5-2 victory over Liverpool. Only one team can progress in La Copa. Who wants it more?

What channel is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is only available on ESPN+. That means you won’t be able to watch it live on a cable channel. But don’t worry, it’s still possible to watch the game live in the US. We just have to turn to ESPN’s streaming platform. Streaming continues to dominate basic cable, and tonight is no exception. ESPN could easily have put such a popular matchup on one of their many cable channels but elected to make it an ESPN+ exclusive. This is likely a sign that international sports will continue to stay exclusive to online streaming for now, but you can still get the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream on a television, as ESPN+ is available on most smart TVs, as well as set-top boxes like the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online

The match starts at 3 p.m. ET today, March 2. The only way US viewers can watch is on ESPN+. You’ll need a subscription, and there are a few options for how to get one. ESPN+ on its own currently costs $10 per month, or $100 for a year long plan. There is currently no ESPN+ free trial. You can also get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney. That costs $13 per month for the ad-supported plan, or $20 per month for ad free, but that will only affect your Hulu watching. If you don’t have any of the services yet, this is the best way to save money. If you’re only concerned with watching today’s game, the $10 monthly subscription is your cheapest bet.

