What’s new on Tubi in December 2023

Summer is long over, and the fall season is in full swing. It’s now late 2023, and just about everyone is subscribed to Netflix and Hulu. But would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on December 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Action
Last Resort (12/14): When an ex-soldier’s family is taken hostage in a bank robbery, he must neutralize the perpetrators as a lethal toxin is stolen from the vault.
Prepare to Die (12/29): A young man trains in the ways of martial arts to seek vengeance on the corrupt landowner who murdered his family.
Documentary
TMZ No BS: Bad Bunny (12/13): Bad Bunny’s ascent to superstardom is as unlikely as they come. TMZ explores how a kid from Puerto Rico became one of the biggest musical acts on the planet.
Gone Before His Time: Freddie Prinze Sr. (12/20): A deep dive into the short, yet impactful life of the trailblazing Latino comic, whose son also went on to a career of much acclaim.
Satan Wants You (12/22): When a 1980 memoir uncovered a satanist abduction, a satanic panic pervaded the globe, leaving destruction and wrongful convictions in its wake.
Behind the Crime: Killer Ex-boyfriend (12/27): Dive into the case of a Wisconsin father convicted of brutally murdering his ex-lover’s new partner – a man whose body was never found.
Drama
Dress for Success (12/15 ): Finding herself on the wrong side of a union battle, a refugee turned hotshot fashionista lawyer launches her own brand of designer philanthropy.
Horror
Black Mold (12/7): When Brooke encounters a stranger in an abandoned building, her traumatic memories surface, and she must either find closure or let fear consume her.
Mírame (12/19): When Lalo becomes haunted by the mysterious ghost of a young girl, he realizes his life is in danger, and sets out to defeat the ghost for good.
Thriller
Forever Us (12/21): A woman’s perfect marriage is shattered when her husband falls for another woman, leading to secrecy and obsession and igniting a deadly showdown.
Out of Hand (12/28): When an author and her husband escape to a secluded cabin to finish her latest novel, the fabric of reality unravels with murderous consequences.
Library Titles
Holiday/Christmas Movies
A Flintstone Christmas Carol
A Flintstone Family Christmas
A Perfect Day
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Happy Feet Two
How Murray Saved Christmas
Smurfs Christmas Special
The Mistle-Tones
The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Third Miracle
Trapped In Paradise
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Waiting To Exhale
Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Action
2 Guns
Black Hawk Down
Constantine
John Wick
John Wick 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Kill Bill Vol. 1
Kill Bill Vol. 2
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
Rambo: Last Blood
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Street Kings
Takers (2010)
War
Anime
Cowboy Bebop: The Movie
Tokyo Godfathers
Art House
2001: A Space Odyssey
Black Hawk Down
Blow-Up
Cop Car
Eve’s Bayou
Her Smell
King Richard
Lolita
Mean Streets
Once Upon A Time In America
The Glorias
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
Black Cinema
After Earth
Baby Boy
Black Knight
Booty Call
Cadillac Records
Déjà Vu
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Eve’s Bayou
How High
How High 2
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Idlewild
Judge Mathis
Love Beats Rhymes”
Peeples
Poetic Justice
Queens
Something New
Stomp The Yard
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
Straight Outta Compton
The Brothers (2001)
The PJs
The Steve Harvey Show
Training Day
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns
Waiting to Exhale
Comedy
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Bachelor Party
Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation
Bad Teacher (2011)
Bedazzled
Best Little Whorehouse In Texas
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Bruce Almighty
Bubble Boy
Chico And The Man
Dumb And Dumber
Friday
Happy Gilmore
Monkeybone
Next Friday
Now & Then
Something New
Ted
The Friday After Next
The Parent ‘Hood
Documentary
Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (Special Edition)
The Fog of War
Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control
Rock City
Soul Power
Steep
Riding Giants
Winged Migration
Secrets Of The Code
Ukraine Is Not A Brothel – 12/22
Drama
Blood Diamond
Cadillac Records
Cast Away
Disclosure
Draft Day
Goodfellas
Heartbreak Ridge
Selena
Straight Outta Compton
The Blind Side
The Help (2011)
The Hurt Locker
The Last King Of Scotland
Horror
All Hallows Eve Trickster
Annabelle
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Doctor Sleep
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
It Comes At Night
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
Slither
The Final Destination (2009)
The Skeleton Key (’05)
Tremors: Shrieker Island
Korean Drama
3-Iron
Escape From Mogadishu
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring
Kids & Family
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
A Cinderella Story
Cinderella Story 4
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
Happy Feet Two
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild
The Flintstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)
Yogi Bear (2010)
Romance
About Last Night (2014)
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Home Again
Love Don’t Cost A Thing
Poetic Justice
Something New
The Girl Next Door
The Wedding Date
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
After Earth
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Constantine
Earth To Echo
Jack The Giant SlayerOblivion
Tremors: Shrieker Island
Thriller
Cop Car
Copycat
Klute
North By Northwest
Strangers On A Train
Street Kings
Takers (2010)
The Departed
The Good Son (1993)
The Jackal
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
Western
Calamity Jane – 12/8
Cowboys & Aliens
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
The Big Country
Editors' Recommendations
- Everything coming to Hulu in December 2023
- 3 TV shows on Tubi you should watch in November
- 2023 Champions Classic live stream: watch college basketball for free
- New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders live stream: watch the NFL for free
- The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (November 2023)