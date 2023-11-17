What’s new on Tubi in December 2023

Summer is long over, and the fall season is in full swing. It’s now late 2023, and just about everyone is subscribed to Netflix and Hulu. But would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

Recommended Videos

All titles below begin streaming for free on December 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Action

Last Resort (12/14): When an ex-soldier’s family is taken hostage in a bank robbery, he must neutralize the perpetrators as a lethal toxin is stolen from the vault.

Prepare to Die (12/29): A young man trains in the ways of martial arts to seek vengeance on the corrupt landowner who murdered his family.

Documentary

TMZ No BS: Bad Bunny (12/13): Bad Bunny’s ascent to superstardom is as unlikely as they come. TMZ explores how a kid from Puerto Rico became one of the biggest musical acts on the planet.

Gone Before His Time: Freddie Prinze Sr. (12/20): A deep dive into the short, yet impactful life of the trailblazing Latino comic, whose son also went on to a career of much acclaim.

Satan Wants You (12/22): When a 1980 memoir uncovered a satanist abduction, a satanic panic pervaded the globe, leaving destruction and wrongful convictions in its wake.

Behind the Crime: Killer Ex-boyfriend (12/27): Dive into the case of a Wisconsin father convicted of brutally murdering his ex-lover’s new partner – a man whose body was never found.

Drama

Dress for Success (12/15 ): Finding herself on the wrong side of a union battle, a refugee turned hotshot fashionista lawyer launches her own brand of designer philanthropy.

Horror

Black Mold (12/7): When Brooke encounters a stranger in an abandoned building, her traumatic memories surface, and she must either find closure or let fear consume her.

Mírame (12/19): When Lalo becomes haunted by the mysterious ghost of a young girl, he realizes his life is in danger, and sets out to defeat the ghost for good.

Thriller

Forever Us (12/21): A woman’s perfect marriage is shattered when her husband falls for another woman, leading to secrecy and obsession and igniting a deadly showdown.

Out of Hand (12/28): When an author and her husband escape to a secluded cabin to finish her latest novel, the fabric of reality unravels with murderous consequences.

Library Titles

Holiday/Christmas Movies

A Flintstone Christmas Carol

A Flintstone Family Christmas

A Perfect Day

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Happy Feet Two

How Murray Saved Christmas

Smurfs Christmas Special

The Mistle-Tones

The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Third Miracle

Trapped In Paradise

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Waiting To Exhale

Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi’s First Christmas

Action

2 Guns

Black Hawk Down

Constantine

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Kill Bill Vol. 1

Kill Bill Vol. 2

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Rambo: Last Blood

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Street Kings

Takers (2010)

War

Anime

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

Tokyo Godfathers

Art House

2001: A Space Odyssey

Black Hawk Down

Blow-Up

Cop Car

Eve’s Bayou

Her Smell

King Richard

Lolita

Mean Streets

Once Upon A Time In America

The Glorias

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

Black Cinema

After Earth

Baby Boy

Black Knight

Booty Call

Cadillac Records

Déjà Vu

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Eve’s Bayou

How High

How High 2

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Idlewild

Judge Mathis

Love Beats Rhymes”

Peeples

Poetic Justice

Queens

Something New

Stomp The Yard

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

Straight Outta Compton

The Brothers (2001)

The PJs

The Steve Harvey Show

Training Day

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns

Waiting to Exhale

Comedy

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Official Trailer - Mike Myers Comedy HD

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Bachelor Party

Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bedazzled

Best Little Whorehouse In Texas

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Bruce Almighty

Bubble Boy

Chico And The Man

Dumb And Dumber

Friday

Happy Gilmore

Monkeybone

Next Friday

Now & Then

Something New

Ted

The Friday After Next

The Parent ‘Hood

Documentary

Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (Special Edition)

The Fog of War

Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control

Rock City

Soul Power

Steep

Riding Giants

Winged Migration

Secrets Of The Code

Ukraine Is Not A Brothel – 12/22

Drama

Blood Diamond

Cadillac Records

Cast Away

Disclosure

Draft Day

Goodfellas

Heartbreak Ridge

Selena

Straight Outta Compton

The Blind Side

The Help (2011)

The Hurt Locker

The Last King Of Scotland

Horror

All Hallows Eve Trickster

Annabelle

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Doctor Sleep

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

It Comes At Night

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

Jason X

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D

Slither

The Final Destination (2009)

The Skeleton Key (’05)

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Korean Drama

3-Iron

Escape From Mogadishu

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring

Kids & Family

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

A Cinderella Story

Cinderella Story 4

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Happy Feet Two

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild

The Flintstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)

Yogi Bear (2010)

Romance

About Last Night (2014)

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

Home Again

Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Poetic Justice

Something New

The Girl Next Door

The Wedding Date

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

After Earth

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Constantine

Earth To Echo

Jack The Giant Slayer

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Thriller

Cop Car

Copycat

Klute

North By Northwest

Strangers On A Train

Street Kings

Takers (2010)

The Departed

The Good Son (1993)

The Jackal

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

Western

Calamity Jane – 12/8

Cowboys & Aliens

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

The Big Country

Editors' Recommendations