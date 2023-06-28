What’s new on Tubi in July 2023

Have you heard of Tubi? The upstart streamer has tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

All titles below begin streaming for free on July 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Action

Escaping Paradise (7/8)

When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving.

Sunset Superman (7/27)

A drunk army ranger must keep his grandmother oblivious to the home invasion he’s defending her from.

Drama

Deadly DILF (7/20)

A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage.

Picture Me Dead(7/13)

When a district attorney’s niece is murdered and the man who is responsible is exonerated, the attorney is willing to risk everything she has to bring the murderer to justice.

Documentary/Unscripted

Scariest Places in the World (7/12)

Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine.

TMZ No BS: Chris Brown (7/26)

Chris Brown skyrocketed to fame and became one of the biggest stars in the world, but the trajectory of his life and career changed forever after he violently assaulted Rihanna.

Horror

Deep Web: Murdershow (7/8)

A podcaster’s investigation of his sister’s death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed.

Cabin Girl (7/12)

When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit.

Meet the Killer Parents(7/14)

A young woman fights to escape her boyfriend’s wealthy family after learning they’re planning to drug and groom her. to replace their long-dead daughter.

Thriller

No Filter (7/28)

Viral sensation Anna’s pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.

Five Star Murder (7/28)

A concierge and a headstrong guest investigate a murder at a hotel while a storm traps a group of ruthless hidden-treasure hunters inside.

Library Titles

Action

Blade

Enter the Dragon

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Escape Plan

Hitman

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

Jurassic World

Max Payne

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Speed

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Mummy (’99)

The Rundown

Wanted

Art House

A Scanner Darkly

Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams

Dazed And Confused

Dragged Across Concrete

Sicario

Skate Kitchen

The Color Of Money

The Hurricane

Black Cinema

All Eyez On Me

Amen

Baby Boy

Class Act

First Sunday

Guess Who

The Great Debaters

White Men Can’t Jump

You Got Served: Beat The World

You Got Served

Comedy

Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

Bad Company (2002)

Big Trouble In Little China

Clerks II

Click (2006)

Guess Who

Hudson Hawk

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps

Stripes

The Hot Chick

The Nutty Professor

What Happens In Vegas

Documentary

Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With The Godmother – 7/12

Cunningham – 7/23

Divide And Conquer: The Story Of Roger Ailes -7/21

Good Ol’ Freda – 7/28

Square Grouper – 7/7

The Brink

The Last Race – 7/21

The Panama Papers

Welcome To Chechnya

Drama

21 (2008)

Big Fish

Casino

Chain Reaction

Cocktail

Eat Pray Love

Goodfellas

Hacksaw Ridge

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Horror

1408

Blade

Carrie (2013) -7/3

Hostel Part II

Hostel

Insidious: Chapter 3

Maggie

Kids & Family

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

The Longshots

Big

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl

The Ant Bully

The Nut Job

Dennis The Menace

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird

Romance

Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)

Coyote Ugly

It Happened One Night

Killers

Love And Basketball

Romancing The Stone

Two Can Play That Game

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director’s Cut)

Highlander

Little Joe

Stealth

The Darkest Minds

The Fifth Element

The Manhattan Project

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bone

Thriller

Black Widow

Carlito’s Way

Dead Ringers

Dirty Harry

Fallen

Seven

Street Kings

The Perfect Guy

Western

3:10 to Yuma

Cowboy

Open Range

Red River

Renegade

Silverado

The Last Manhunt

The Longest Drive

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

Wild Wild West

