What’s new on Tubi in July 2023

Have you heard of Tubi? The upstart streamer has tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on July 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Action
Escaping Paradise (7/8)
When a young couple vacations on an exotic island, they encounter a dangerous fugitive who is determined to keep them from leaving.
Sunset Superman (7/27)
A drunk army ranger must keep his grandmother oblivious to the home invasion he’s defending her from.
Drama
Deadly DILF (7/20)
A harmless flirtation between a college freshman and the hot dad next door turns deadly when the young girl becomes obsessed with him and tries to destroy his marriage.
Picture Me Dead(7/13)
When a district attorney’s niece is murdered and the man who is responsible is exonerated, the attorney is willing to risk everything she has to bring the murderer to justice.
Documentary/Unscripted
Scariest Places in the World (7/12)
Step into 10 of the most terrifying locations in the world, ranging from haunted castles to abandoned islands certain to send chills down your spine.
TMZ No BS: Chris Brown (7/26)
Chris Brown skyrocketed to fame and became one of the biggest stars in the world, but the trajectory of his life and career changed forever after he violently assaulted Rihanna.
Horror
Deep Web: Murdershow (7/8)
A podcaster’s investigation of his sister’s death leads him to a grisly website, where the highest bidder decides how a chosen victim will be killed.
Cabin Girl (7/12)
When a van-life influencer moves into an isolated cabin, she discovers the home has a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit.
Meet the Killer Parents(7/14)
A young woman fights to escape her boyfriend’s wealthy family after learning they’re planning to drug and groom her. to replace their long-dead daughter.
Thriller
No Filter (7/28)
Viral sensation Anna’s pranks escalate as a demonic force invades her feed, blurring reality and virtuality. She must fight to survive or be taken offline.
Five Star Murder (7/28)
A concierge and a headstrong guest investigate a murder at a hotel while a storm traps a group of ruthless hidden-treasure hunters inside.
Library Titles
Action
Blade
Enter the Dragon
Escape Plan 2: Hades
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Escape Plan
Hitman
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
Jurassic World
Max Payne
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Speed
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Mummy (’99)
The Rundown
Wanted
Art House
A Scanner Darkly
Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams
Dazed And Confused
Dragged Across Concrete
Sicario
Skate Kitchen
The Color Of Money
The Hurricane
Black Cinema
All Eyez On Me
Amen
Baby Boy
Class Act
First Sunday
Guess Who
The Great Debaters
White Men Can’t Jump
You Got Served: Beat The World
You Got Served
Comedy
Adventures In Babysitting (1987)
Bad Company (2002)
Big Trouble In Little China
Clerks II
Click (2006)
Guess Who
Hudson Hawk
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Nutty Professor Ii: The Klumps
Stripes
The Hot Chick
The Nutty Professor
What Happens In Vegas
Documentary
Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With The Godmother – 7/12
Cunningham – 7/23
Divide And Conquer: The Story Of Roger Ailes -7/21
Good Ol’ Freda – 7/28
Square Grouper – 7/7
The Brink
The Last Race – 7/21
The Panama Papers
Welcome To Chechnya
Drama
21 (2008)
Big Fish
Casino
Chain Reaction
Cocktail
Eat Pray Love
Goodfellas
Hacksaw Ridge
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
Horror
1408
Blade
Carrie (2013) -7/3
Hostel Part II
Hostel
Insidious: Chapter 3
Maggie
Kids & Family
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
The Longshots
Big
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
The Ant Bully
The Nut Job
Dennis The Menace
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird
Romance
Can’t Buy Me Love (1987)
Coyote Ugly
It Happened One Night
Killers
Love And Basketball
Romancing The Stone
Two Can Play That Game
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director’s Cut)
Highlander
Little Joe
Stealth
The Darkest Minds
The Fifth Element
The Manhattan Project
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bone
Thriller
Black Widow
Carlito’s Way
Dead Ringers
Dirty Harry
Fallen
Seven
Street Kings
The Perfect Guy
Western
3:10 to Yuma
Cowboy
Open Range
Red River
Renegade
Silverado
The Last Manhunt
The Longest Drive
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
Wild Wild West
