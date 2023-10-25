What’s new on Tubi in November 2023

It’s 2023, and just about everyone is subscribed to Netflix and Hulu, but would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

All titles below begin streaming for free on November 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Comedy

The Engagement Dress (11/10) When Michelle gets to wear the lucky dress that has led to all her friends’ marriages, she realizes she has searched for love in all the wrong places.

Hot Girl Winter (11/24) mFeeling neglected by Santa during the holiday season, Mrs. Claus jets to Miami for a hot and spicy Christmas vacation unlike any other.

Documentary

Behind the Crime: Self Defense or Slaughter (11/15) When authorities respond to a shooting in Florida where an Ex-NFL player is injured and another lay dead, the killing becomes clear, but was it self-defense, or slaughter?

Fresh Meat 2: Killing Dahmer (11/22) Join us as we examine how the world’s most notorious serial killer became a victim himself.

TMZ No BS: Ariana Grande (11/29)- Ariana Grande is an undeniable talent, but does her headline-grabbing lifestyle and reputation overshadow her success on t6he stage and screen?

Kids & Family

Family Ornaments (11/17) When a holiday wish wreaks havoc on a fractured family, they must work through their differences to defeat an army of magical Christmas ornaments.

Thriller

Still Here (11/9) When William accidentally kills his wife in a heated argument, she returns as a ghost to enact revenge, making him question whether she’s truly dead.

The Last Exit (11/16) During a vicious storm, two criminal brothers seek refuge in a desolate farmhouse where the resident family has their own secrets.

I Hate You to Death (11/23) After discovering that her husband is living three separate lives, Kelsey Manning teams up with her “sister wives” to plot the ultimate revenge against him.

Library Titles

Seasonal Picks

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

A Family Man

Black Nativity

Christmas Carol: The Movie

Die Hard

Family Ornaments – Tubi Original

Friday After Next

Hot Girl Winter – Tubi Original

Mistletoe Time Machine

Mixed Nuts

Most Wanted Santa

The Night Before

The Preacher’s Wife

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tom & Jerry In Snowman’s Land

Tom & Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Unaccompanied Minors

Action

Above The Law

Die Hard

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance

Gone In Sixty Seconds

Hard To Kill

Kick-Ass 2

Lethal Weapon 4

Mad Max: Fury Road -11/9

Miami Vice (’06)

On Deadly Ground

Out For Justice

Rampage -11/26

San Andreas -11/22

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Transporter 2

The Commuter

The Losers

The Marine

The Rundown

The Transporter

Under Siege

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

Anime

Bunny Drop – 11/5

Legend Of The Millennium Dragon

Little Prince And The Eight Headed Dragon

The Sky Crawlers

Art House

Boyz N’ The Hood

Dead Presidents

Inglourious Basterds

The Game

The Last Detail (1973)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Love & Basketball

Malcolm X

Pan’s Labyrinth

Shawshank Redemption

The Skin I Live In

Black Cinema

Addicted

A Time To Kill

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Black Nativity

Boyz N’ The Hood

The Call (2013)

First Sunday

Friday

In The House

Johnson Family Vacation

Little

Love & Basketball

Major Payne

Malcolm X

Money Talks (1997)

Mr. 3000

Next Friday

The Friday After Next

The Hate U Give

Thin Line Between Love And Hate

Think Like A Man

Training Day

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too

Comedy

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Anger Management (2003)

Blazing Saddles

Cop Out

Drunk Parents

Fool’s Gold

Friday

Guess Who

Horrible Bosses 2

Johnson Family Vacation

Kick-Ass 2

Little

Major Payne

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Mr. 3000

Next Friday

That Thing You Do!

Think Like A Man

The Cable Guy

The Family Man

The Friday After Next

The Jeffersons

The Mask

The Three Stooges (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Bruh

Wild Hogs

Documentary

Anita

Slay The Dragon

The Mole Agent

Venus And Serena

Drama

A Time To Kill

Blow

Boyz N’ The Hood

Heaven Is For Real

Inglourious Basterds

JFK

Malcolm X

Men Of Honor

The Breakfast Club

The Dead Girl

The Devil’s Advocate

The Family Man

The Impossible

The Kingdom (’07)

The Vanishing

The Yellow Birds

The Shawshank Redemption

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

We Are Marshall

Horror

Annabelle: Creation

Army Of Darkness

Bride Of Chucky

The Cabin In The Woods

Candyman (’92)

Child’s Play 2 (Chucky Franchise)

Child’s Play 3 (Chucky Franchise)

Cult Of Chucky

Curse Of Chucky

Drag Me To Hell

From Hell

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch

The Hills Have Eyes

Jason X

Mama

Misery

Queen Of The Damned

Scream 4

Seed Of Chucky

Silent Hill

The Thing (’11)

The Thing (’82)

Unfriended

Korean Drama

Barking Dogs Never Bite – 11/17

The Chronicles Of Evil -11/11

Kids & Family

A Flintstone Christmas

A Flintstone Christmas Carol

A Flintstone Family Christmas

Baby Geniuses

Bah, Humduck! A Looney Tunes Christmas

Bicentennial Man

Daddy Day Camp

Eragon

Norm Of The North

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Smallfoot -11/4

Smurfs Christmas Special

The Smurfs (2011)

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Three Stooges (2012)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tom & Jerry In Snowman’s Land

Tom & Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom & Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

Unaccompanied Minors

Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi’s First Christmas

Romance

Bend It Like Beckham

Fool’s Gold

Guess Who

Love & Basketball

The Preacher’s Wife

Random Hearts

Think Like A Man

You’ve Got Mail

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Beetlejuice

Bicentennial Man

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Eragon

The Invisible

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Pan’s Labyrinth

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes

Robocop (2014) -11/20

Thriller

Broken City

Enough

Executive Decision

The Game

Gone In Sixty Seconds

Joy Ride

Misery

Running With The Devil

The Call (2013)

The Da Vinci Code

The Glimmer Man

Training Day

Western

Blazing Saddles

Buck And The Preacher

Cahill, U.S. Marshal

Dead Man’s Hand

The Homesman

The Long Riders

