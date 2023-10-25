What’s new on Tubi in November 2023

It’s 2023, and just about everyone is subscribed to Netflix and Hulu, but would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on November 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Comedy
The Engagement Dress (11/10) When Michelle gets to wear the lucky dress that has led to all her friends’ marriages, she realizes she has searched for love in all the wrong places.
Hot Girl Winter (11/24) mFeeling neglected by Santa during the holiday season, Mrs. Claus jets to Miami for a hot and spicy Christmas vacation unlike any other.
Documentary
Behind the Crime: Self Defense or Slaughter (11/15) When authorities respond to a shooting in Florida where an Ex-NFL player is injured and another lay dead, the killing becomes clear, but was it self-defense, or slaughter?
Fresh Meat 2: Killing Dahmer (11/22) Join us as we examine how the world’s most notorious serial killer became a victim himself.
TMZ No BS: Ariana Grande (11/29)- Ariana Grande is an undeniable talent, but does her headline-grabbing lifestyle and reputation overshadow her success on t6he stage and screen?
Kids & Family
Family Ornaments (11/17) When a holiday wish wreaks havoc on a fractured family, they must work through their differences to defeat an army of magical Christmas ornaments.
Thriller
Still Here (11/9) When William accidentally kills his wife in a heated argument, she returns as a ghost to enact revenge, making him question whether she’s truly dead.
The Last Exit (11/16) During a vicious storm, two criminal brothers seek refuge in a desolate farmhouse where the resident family has their own secrets.
I Hate You to Death (11/23) After discovering that her husband is living three separate lives, Kelsey Manning teams up with her “sister wives” to plot the ultimate revenge against him.
Library Titles
Seasonal Picks
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
A Family Man
Black Nativity
Christmas Carol: The Movie
Die Hard
Family Ornaments – Tubi Original
Friday After Next
Hot Girl Winter – Tubi Original
Mistletoe Time Machine
Mixed Nuts
Most Wanted Santa
The Night Before
The Preacher’s Wife
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tom & Jerry In Snowman’s Land
Tom & Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Unaccompanied Minors
Action
Above The Law
Die Hard
Die Hard With A Vengeance
Ghost Rider (2007)
Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance
Gone In Sixty Seconds
Hard To Kill
Kick-Ass 2
Lethal Weapon 4
Mad Max: Fury Road -11/9
Miami Vice (’06)
On Deadly Ground
Out For Justice
Rampage -11/26
San Andreas -11/22
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Transporter 2
The Commuter
The Losers
The Marine
The Rundown
The Transporter
Under Siege
Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
Anime
Bunny Drop – 11/5
Legend Of The Millennium Dragon
Little Prince And The Eight Headed Dragon
The Sky Crawlers
Art House
Boyz N’ The Hood
Dead Presidents
Inglourious Basterds
The Game
The Last Detail (1973)
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
Love & Basketball
Malcolm X
Pan’s Labyrinth
Shawshank Redemption
The Skin I Live In
Black Cinema
Addicted
A Time To Kill
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Black Nativity
Boyz N’ The Hood
The Call (2013)
First Sunday
Friday
In The House
Johnson Family Vacation
Little
Love & Basketball
Major Payne
Malcolm X
Money Talks (1997)
Mr. 3000
Next Friday
The Friday After Next
The Hate U Give
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Think Like A Man
Training Day
Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Why Did I Get Married?
Why Did I Get Married Too
Comedy
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Anger Management (2003)
Blazing Saddles
Cop Out
Drunk Parents
Fool’s Gold
Friday
Guess Who
Horrible Bosses 2
Johnson Family Vacation
Kick-Ass 2
Little
Major Payne
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Mr. 3000
Next Friday
That Thing You Do!
Think Like A Man
The Cable Guy
The Family Man
The Friday After Next
The Jeffersons
The Mask
The Three Stooges (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Bruh
Wild Hogs
Documentary
Anita
Slay The Dragon
The Mole Agent
Venus And Serena
Drama
A Time To Kill
Blow
Boyz N’ The Hood
Heaven Is For Real
Inglourious Basterds
JFK
Malcolm X
Men Of Honor
The Breakfast Club
The Dead Girl
The Devil’s Advocate
The Family Man
The Impossible
The Kingdom (’07)
The Vanishing
The Yellow Birds
The Shawshank Redemption
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
We Are Marshall
Horror
Annabelle: Creation
Army Of Darkness
Bride Of Chucky
The Cabin In The Woods
Candyman (’92)
Child’s Play 2 (Chucky Franchise)
Child’s Play 3 (Chucky Franchise)
Cult Of Chucky
Curse Of Chucky
Drag Me To Hell
From Hell
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch
The Hills Have Eyes
Jason X
Mama
Misery
Queen Of The Damned
Scream 4
Seed Of Chucky
Silent Hill
The Thing (’11)
The Thing (’82)
Korean Drama
Barking Dogs Never Bite – 11/17
The Chronicles Of Evil -11/11
Kids & Family
A Flintstone Christmas
A Flintstone Christmas Carol
A Flintstone Family Christmas
Baby Geniuses
Bah, Humduck! A Looney Tunes Christmas
Bicentennial Man
Daddy Day Camp
Eragon
Norm Of The North
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Smallfoot -11/4
Smurfs Christmas Special
The Smurfs (2011)
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Three Stooges (2012)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tom & Jerry In Snowman’s Land
Tom & Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom & Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
Unaccompanied Minors
Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Romance
Bend It Like Beckham
Fool’s Gold
Guess Who
Love & Basketball
The Preacher’s Wife
Random Hearts
Think Like A Man
You’ve Got Mail
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Beetlejuice
Bicentennial Man
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Eragon
The Invisible
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Pan’s Labyrinth
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Retribution
Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes
Robocop (2014) -11/20
Thriller
Broken City
Enough
Executive Decision
The Game
Gone In Sixty Seconds
Joy Ride
Misery
Running With The Devil
The Call (2013)
The Da Vinci Code
The Glimmer Man
Training Day
Western
Blazing Saddles
Buck And The Preacher
Cahill, U.S. Marshal
Dead Man’s Hand
The Homesman
The Long Riders
