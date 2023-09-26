What’s new on Tubi in October 2023

Everyone knows about Netflix and Hulu, but would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on October 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Documentary
Tragically Viral — October 11 — What happens when the quest for clicks goes too far? TMZ examines the dark & sometimes deadly side of social media in Tragically Viral.
Scariest Monsters in the World — October 18 — Join us as we embark on this international countdown of the scariest monsters in the world – who will be on your list as the most creepy?
TMZ No BS: Rich, Famous & Terrified Stars — October 25 — TMZ examines some of the most downright terrifying experiences celebs have faced that prove being a celebrity isn’t all glitz and glamor.
Horror
Dante’s Hotel — October 13 — When an unknown assailant preys on a haunted hotel’s patrons, an event planner teams up with a mysterious tenant whose dark past is the key to freeing the cursed hotel
The Devil Comes to Kansas City — October 21 — When his wife is killed and his daughter is kidnapped in Kansas City, Iowan farmer Paul reassumes his role as a mercenary to retrieve his daughter.
Thriller
Twisted Assistant — October 5 — Mayhem ensues when a struggling young woman becomes the personal assistant to the CEO of a successful video game company who may also be her biological mother.
Lust & Basketball –-October 12 — When Moriah gets into a steamy and super-secret romance with a famous basketball player, she realizes he is playing a dangerous game with her that she can’t win.
The Murdaugh Murders — October 14 — A determined reporter interviews the infamous Alex Murdaugh and hopes for answers pertaining to the alleged murders of his wife and son.
Surprise 2 — October 19 — Lauren and Anthony hire a new midwife after their last one mysteriously disappears, but things may not be as they appear.
I Hate You to Death — October 26 — After discovering that her husband is living three separate lives, Kelsey Manning teams up with her “sister wives” to plot the ultimate revenge against him.
The Caregiver — October 27 — When a couple hires a caregiver for their disabled son, her dark past emerges, endangering everyone she encounters.
How to Frame a Family — October 28 — When Amelia and her son Rex move to an opulent neighborhood, Rex is accused of something unthinkable, and Amelia must decide who to trust and protect.
Library Titles
Action
2012
Haywire
Jumper
King Kong (’05)
The Mask of Zorro
Max Payne
Salt
Smokin’ Aces
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins Ball
Snakes on a Plane
Troy
Underworld Awakening
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Van Helsing
Anime
Paprika
Art House
Alice – 9/30
Ash Is Purest White – October 15
Damsels In Distress
Free Fire – October 21
High Life – October 2
Jackie Brown – 9/30
Passion Fish
Pulse -October 20
The Devil’s Backbone
The Hudsucker Proxy
Waltz With Bashir
Black Cinema
Baby Boy
Black And Blue (2019)
Fat Albert
Higher Learning (1995)
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute
House Party: Tonight’s The Night
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Witness Protection
Menace II Society
Tales From The Hood
Tales From The Hood 2
The Best Man (’99)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls – 9/30
Waist Deep
White People Money
Comedy
Amos & Andrew
Beerfest
Big Daddy
Blue Streak
Can’t Hardly Wait
Curly Sue
I Dream Of Jeannie
Instructions Not Included (Spanish)
Keanu – October 3
Long Shot – October 16
Mr. Deeds
Santa Inc.
The Frighteners
Yes God Yes – October 22
Documentary
Living With Chucky – October 10
Noma: My Perfect Storm
Risk – October 15
Young Americans
Drama
A Few Good Men
The Green Mile
A League of Their Own (1992)
Cold Creek Manor
Harriet
Higher Learning (1995)
Troy
Wall Street (1987)
Horror
28 Weeks Later
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
Arachnophobia
Dante’s Hotel – October 13
Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark
End Of Days
Fright Night (2011)
House At The End Of The Street
Ma
Malignant – October 27
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw 7 (Saw 3D)
Sorry Charlie – October 6
The Last House On The Left
The Fog
The Nun (2018)
The Wolfman
Victor Frankenstein
Kids and Family
Alaska
Casper: A Spirited Beginning
Cats Don’t Dance
Osmosis Jones
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Little Vampire
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Romance
Can’t Hardly Wait
Home Again
I Dream Of Jeannie
The Best Man (’99)
Twilight
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 – October 16
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 – October 16
Twilight Saga: Eclipse – October 16
Twilight Saga: New Moon – October 16
Two Weeks Notice
When Harry Met Sally
Sci-Fi and Fantasy
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
Dune
Dungeons And Dragons
The Fifth Element
Gods Of Egypt
In Time
Pacific Rim
Prometheus
Serenity (‘05)
The Last Witch Hunter
Transcendence
Thriller
Alex Cross
Anaconda
Anacondas: The Hunt for The Blood Orchid
A Perfect Murder
Black And Blue (2019)
Cold Creek Manor
End Of Days
Secret Window
The Bone Collector
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
The Town
Twisted Assistant
Urban Legend
Western
Brothers In Arms
Cowboy
Dead Again in Tombstone
Dead In Tombstone”
In A Valley of Violence – October 16
Jesse James Vs. The Daltons
Legend Of the Golden Gun
Oklahoma Crude
Red Hill
The Desperados
The Shadow Riders
