What’s new on Tubi in October 2023

Everyone knows about Netflix and Hulu, but would you be surprised if I told you one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi? The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

All titles below begin streaming for free on October 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Documentary

Tragically Viral — October 11 — What happens when the quest for clicks goes too far? TMZ examines the dark & sometimes deadly side of social media in Tragically Viral.

Scariest Monsters in the World — October 18 — Join us as we embark on this international countdown of the scariest monsters in the world – who will be on your list as the most creepy?

TMZ No BS: Rich, Famous & Terrified Stars — October 25 — TMZ examines some of the most downright terrifying experiences celebs have faced that prove being a celebrity isn’t all glitz and glamor.

Horror

Dante’s Hotel — October 13 — When an unknown assailant preys on a haunted hotel’s patrons, an event planner teams up with a mysterious tenant whose dark past is the key to freeing the cursed hotel

The Devil Comes to Kansas City — October 21 — When his wife is killed and his daughter is kidnapped in Kansas City, Iowan farmer Paul reassumes his role as a mercenary to retrieve his daughter.

Thriller

Twisted Assistant — October 5 — Mayhem ensues when a struggling young woman becomes the personal assistant to the CEO of a successful video game company who may also be her biological mother.

Lust & Basketball –-October 12 — When Moriah gets into a steamy and super-secret romance with a famous basketball player, she realizes he is playing a dangerous game with her that she can’t win.

The Murdaugh Murders — October 14 — A determined reporter interviews the infamous Alex Murdaugh and hopes for answers pertaining to the alleged murders of his wife and son.

Surprise 2 — October 19 — Lauren and Anthony hire a new midwife after their last one mysteriously disappears, but things may not be as they appear.

I Hate You to Death — October 26 — After discovering that her husband is living three separate lives, Kelsey Manning teams up with her “sister wives” to plot the ultimate revenge against him.

The Caregiver — October 27 — When a couple hires a caregiver for their disabled son, her dark past emerges, endangering everyone she encounters.

How to Frame a Family — October 28 — When Amelia and her son Rex move to an opulent neighborhood, Rex is accused of something unthinkable, and Amelia must decide who to trust and protect.

Library Titles

Action

2012

Haywire

Jumper

King Kong (’05)

The Mask of Zorro

Max Payne

Salt

Smokin’ Aces

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins Ball

Snakes on a Plane

Troy

Underworld Awakening

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Van Helsing

Anime

Paprika

Art House

Alice – 9/30

Ash Is Purest White – October 15

Damsels In Distress

Free Fire – October 21

High Life – October 2

Jackie Brown – 9/30

Passion Fish

Pulse -October 20

The Devil’s Backbone

The Hudsucker Proxy

Waltz With Bashir

Black Cinema

Baby Boy

Black And Blue (2019)

Fat Albert

Higher Learning (1995)

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute

House Party: Tonight’s The Night

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Witness Protection

Menace II Society

Tales From The Hood

Tales From The Hood 2

The Best Man (’99)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls – 9/30

Waist Deep

White People Money

Comedy

Amos & Andrew

Beerfest

Big Daddy

Blue Streak

Can’t Hardly Wait

Curly Sue

I Dream Of Jeannie

Instructions Not Included (Spanish)

Keanu – October 3

Long Shot – October 16

Mr. Deeds

Santa Inc.

The Frighteners

Yes God Yes – October 22

Documentary

Living With Chucky – October 10

Noma: My Perfect Storm

Risk – October 15

Young Americans

Drama

A Few Good Men

The Green Mile

A League of Their Own (1992)

Cold Creek Manor

Harriet

Higher Learning (1995)

Troy

Wall Street (1987)

Horror

28 Weeks Later

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

Arachnophobia

Dante’s Hotel – October 13

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

End Of Days

Fright Night (2011)

House At The End Of The Street

Ma

Malignant – October 27

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw 7 (Saw 3D)

Sorry Charlie – October 6

The Last House On The Left

The Fog

The Nun (2018)

The Wolfman

Victor Frankenstein

Kids and Family

Alaska

Casper: A Spirited Beginning

Cats Don’t Dance

Osmosis Jones

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Little Vampire

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Romance

Can’t Hardly Wait

Home Again

I Dream Of Jeannie

The Best Man (’99)

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 – October 16

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 – October 16

Twilight Saga: Eclipse – October 16

Twilight Saga: New Moon – October 16

Two Weeks Notice

When Harry Met Sally

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

Demolition Man

Dune

Dungeons And Dragons

The Fifth Element

Gods Of Egypt

In Time

Pacific Rim

Prometheus

Serenity (‘05)

The Last Witch Hunter

Transcendence

Thriller

Alex Cross

Anaconda

Anacondas: The Hunt for The Blood Orchid

A Perfect Murder

Black And Blue (2019)

Cold Creek Manor

End Of Days

Secret Window

The Bone Collector

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Town

Twisted Assistant

Urban Legend

Western

Brothers In Arms

Cowboy

Dead Again in Tombstone

Dead In Tombstone”

In A Valley of Violence – October 16

Jesse James Vs. The Daltons

Legend Of the Golden Gun

Oklahoma Crude

Red Hill

The Desperados

The Shadow Riders

