What’s new on Tubi in September 2023

What’s the best streaming service around? Netflix? Maybe in 2020, but have you seen The Mother or The Out-Laws? Yuck! Hulu? Maybe. Tubi? Shockingly, yes. The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the 1980s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort all that out. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

Recommended Videos

All titles below begin streaming for free on September 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Action

The Vigilante (9/8) When a Marine returns home from deployment overseas, she goes to war against human traffickers who have kidnapped her 13-year-old sister.

Safehouse (9/28) After Carla’s brother is murdered, she goes on the run and becomes trapped in a cat-and-mouse game with the CIA, the government, and a cartel.

Comedy

The Freak Brothers season 2, part II) (9/24) The Freak Brothers chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their smartass cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969. they must then adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco. In the second season, the Freaks and Kitty’s Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogen in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off contest.

Documentary

Queen of Crypto (9/6) She promised a new future with her revolutionary new crypto currency. But her $4 billion empire was all a fraud, milking investors, and sending her on the run as a global fugitive.

TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Messiest Divorces (9/13) Not every Hollywood wedding results in a storybook romance. TMZ examines the celebrity divorces that shocked the world.

Thriller

Twisted Marriage Therapist (9/7 ) A couple seeks counseling to save their marriage with a caring therapist, but the husband soon realizes that she is obsessed with his wife and will do anything to get her.

What Happens in the Dark (9/14) When the past catches up to Trevor, a businessman and husband, he becomes haunted by his repeated betrayal of loved ones.

Deadly Midwife (9/15) Lauren and Anthony hire a new midwife after their last one mysteriously disappears, but things may not be as they appear.

Vicious Affair (9/21) Skyler’s perfect life is uprooted when her best friend, Camilla, falls in love with her husband, Kenneth.

Accused (9/22) After internet sleuths falsely accuse Harri of being a wanted terrorist, he must fight for survival against a deadly home invasion.

Library Titles

Action

12 Rounds

Cold Pursuit

Commando (1985)

Contraband

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Hitman: Agent 47

Midnight In Switchgrass

Pompeii (2014)

Skyscraper

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables

The Marine

The Rundown

Unleashed

Walking Tall (2004)

Art House

Bad Education

Biutiful

Broken Embraces

Full Metal Jacket

Incendies

La Bamba

The Graduate

Black Cinema

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Booty Call

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

In The Mix

Jackie Brown (9/30)

Johnson Family Vacation

Juwanna Mann

Meet The Blacks

Notorious (2009)

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Roll Bounce

Stomp The Yard

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

The Color Purple

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

To Sleep With Anger

You Got Served

Comedy

21 Jump Street (2012)

A Knight’s Tale

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Graffiti

Bringing Down The House

Get Hard – 9/9

Girls Trip

Half Baked

Hall Pass

Hooking Up -9/4

Joe Dirt (2001)

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

More American Graffiti

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Internship

The Watch (2012)

The Waterboy

You, Me And Dupree

Documentary

Best Of Enemies: Buckley Vs. Vidal

Conan O’Brien: Can’t Stop

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room

Outrage

The Defiant Ones

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J Bulger

Drama

Akeelah And The Bee

American Heist (2015)

Deliverance

From Prada To Nada

God’s Not Dead

The Guardian

Hidden Figures

Julie & Julia

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Program

Wind River

Horror

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anatomy

Anatomy 2

Bones

Evil Dead II

Get Out

Halloween (2018)

Idle Hands

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Sinister

The Last House on the Left

The Strangers

Vacancy (2007)

Vacancy 2: The First Cut

Korean Drama

3-Iron

Decibel

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… And Spring

Kids & Family

Annie (1982)

Anpanman (Franchise)

Casper (1995)

Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures

Casper’s Scare School

Four Kids And It

Little Big League

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Longshots

The Perfect Man

The Space Between Us

Romance

Chasing Papi

Fools Rush In

In The Heights

Moulin Rouge

Poetic Justice (1993)

Sex And The City

The Perfect Guy

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Don’t Let Go

Hellboy (2019)

I, Robot

Looper

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Seventh Son

The 5th Wave

The Book Of Eli

Thriller

Addicted

Down A Dark Hall

Inside Man

Insomnia

Killer Joe

The Client

The Pelican Brief

The Poison Rose

Western

Dances With Wolves

The Longest Drive

Unforgiven

Editors' Recommendations