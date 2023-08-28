What’s new on Tubi in September 2023

What’s the best streaming service around? Netflix? Maybe in 2020, but have you seen The Mother or The Out-Laws? Yuck! Hulu? Maybe. Tubi? Shockingly, yes. The upstart streamer has tons of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the buzziest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has it. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old movie or cartoon you used to watch as a kid in the 1980s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort all that out. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
All titles below begin streaming for free on September 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Action
The Vigilante (9/8) When a Marine returns home from deployment overseas, she goes to war against human traffickers who have kidnapped her 13-year-old sister.
Safehouse (9/28) After Carla’s brother is murdered, she goes on the run and becomes trapped in a cat-and-mouse game with the CIA, the government, and a cartel.
Comedy
The Freak Brothers season 2, part II) (9/24) The Freak Brothers chronicles the escapades of a trio of stoner anti-establishment characters and their smartass cat who wake up from a 50-year nap after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969. they must then adjust to life with a new family in present-day San Francisco. In the second season, the Freaks and Kitty’s Mary Jane-fueled misadventures will take them from their high school reunion to matching wits with Mark Zuckerberg, settling old scores with Mitch McConnell, and battling Seth Rogen in a Pot Brownie Bake-Off contest.
Documentary
Queen of Crypto (9/6) She promised a new future with her revolutionary new crypto currency. But her $4 billion empire was all a fraud, milking investors, and sending her on the run as a global fugitive.
TMZ No BS: Hollywood’s Messiest Divorces (9/13) Not every Hollywood wedding results in a storybook romance. TMZ examines the celebrity divorces that shocked the world.
Thriller
Twisted Marriage Therapist (9/7 ) A couple seeks counseling to save their marriage with a caring therapist, but the husband soon realizes that she is obsessed with his wife and will do anything to get her.
What Happens in the Dark (9/14) When the past catches up to Trevor, a businessman and husband, he becomes haunted by his repeated betrayal of loved ones.
Deadly Midwife (9/15) Lauren and Anthony hire a new midwife after their last one mysteriously disappears, but things may not be as they appear.
Vicious Affair (9/21) Skyler’s perfect life is uprooted when her best friend, Camilla, falls in love with her husband, Kenneth.
Accused (9/22) After internet sleuths falsely accuse Harri of being a wanted terrorist, he must fight for survival against a deadly home invasion.
Library Titles
Action
12 Rounds
Cold Pursuit
Commando (1985)
Contraband
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Godzilla Vs. Kong
Hitman: Agent 47
Midnight In Switchgrass
Pompeii (2014)
Skyscraper
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Expendables
The Marine
The Rundown
Unleashed
Walking Tall (2004)
Art House
Bad Education
Biutiful
Broken Embraces
Full Metal Jacket
Incendies
La Bamba
The Graduate
Black Cinema
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Booty Call
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
In The Mix
Jackie Brown (9/30)
Johnson Family Vacation
Juwanna Mann
Meet The Blacks
Notorious (2009)
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Roll Bounce
Stomp The Yard
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
The Color Purple
The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
To Sleep With Anger
You Got Served
Comedy
21 Jump Street (2012)
A Knight’s Tale
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Graffiti
Bringing Down The House
Get Hard – 9/9
Girls Trip
Half Baked
Hall Pass
Hooking Up -9/4
Joe Dirt (2001)
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
More American Graffiti
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Internship
The Watch (2012)
The Waterboy
You, Me And Dupree
Documentary
Best Of Enemies: Buckley Vs. Vidal
Conan O’Brien: Can’t Stop
Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room
Outrage
The Defiant Ones
Whitey: United States Of America V. James J Bulger
Drama
Akeelah And The Bee
American Heist (2015)
Deliverance
From Prada To Nada
God’s Not Dead
The Guardian
Hidden Figures
Julie & Julia
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Program
Wind River
Horror
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Anatomy
Anatomy 2
Bones
Evil Dead II
Get Out
Halloween (2018)
Idle Hands
Stephen King’s It (1990)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Sinister
The Last House on the Left
The Strangers
Vacancy (2007)
Vacancy 2: The First Cut
Korean Drama
3-Iron
Decibel
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… And Spring
Kids & Family
Annie (1982)
Anpanman (Franchise)
Casper (1995)
Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures
Casper’s Scare School
Four Kids And It
Little Big League
The Kid Who Would Be King
The Longshots
The Perfect Man
The Space Between Us
Romance
Chasing Papi
Fools Rush In
In The Heights
Moulin Rouge
Poetic Justice (1993)
Sex And The City
The Perfect Guy
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Don’t Let Go
Hellboy (2019)
I, Robot
Looper
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Seventh Son
The 5th Wave
The Book Of Eli
Thriller
Addicted
Down A Dark Hall
Inside Man
Insomnia
Killer Joe
The Client
The Pelican Brief
The Poison Rose
Western
Dances With Wolves
The Longest Drive
Unforgiven
