Everything coming to Peacock in February 2024

We’re almost a month into 2024, and it’s anyone’s guess as to what’s the best streaming service out there right now. If you think it’s Netflix or Prime Video, think again; it might just be Peacock. February’s programming schedule is filled with intriguing content across a wide variety of genres for Peacock‘s paid subscribers to enjoy all month long (and in some cases, even longer than that).

The highlights for Peacock this month include new episodes of January’s hit shows Ted and In the Know, more reality TV drama with The Traitors, a new documentary about the influential rap group Run DMC, and lots of movies to honor Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. The big debut, however, is Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece Oppenheimer, which finally lands on a streaming subscription service on February 16, eight months after its release. Keep reading for the full list of films, series, and live sporting events that will be available on the streaming service throughout the month, as well as everything else coming to Peacock in February 2024.

February 1

8 Mile, 2002

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020

A Nashville Legacy, 2023

Age of Adaline, 2015*

All My Life, 2020*

Along Came Polly, 2004

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004

Batman Begins, 2005

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011

Braveheart, 1995

Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010*

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas in Harmony, 2021

Clockers, 1995

Crooklyn, 1994

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dear John, 2010

Deja Vu, 2006

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

Dunkirk, 2017

Duplicity, 2009

Facing Ali, 2009*

Fair Game, 2010*

Fatal Attraction, 1987

First Sunday, 2008

Forces of Nature, 1999

Girls Trip, 2017*

Glory, 1989

Half Brothers, 2020*

Held Up, 2000

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014*

I Am Not Your Negro, 2016

I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007

I, Robot, 2004

If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018

Inception, 2010

Isn’t It Romantic, 2019

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Just Mercy, 2019

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Made of Honor, 2008

Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018

Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016*

Memories of Christmas, 2018

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019

Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Obsessed, 2009

Once, 2007

Out of Sight, 1998

Playing Cupid, 2021

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021

Ride Along 2, 2016*

Shaft, 2019

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Something’s Brewing, 2021

Split, 2016*

Spring Breakthrough, 2023

Sweet on You, 2023

That Awkward Moment, 2014

The Accountant, 2016

The Break-Up, 2006

The Christmas Doctor, 2020

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Descendants, 2011

The Express, 2008

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

The Glorias, 2020*

The Groomsmen, 2006

The Holiday Stocking, 2014

The Hulk, 2003

The Internship, 2013

The Mechanic, 2011

The Nutty Professor, 1996

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Wedding Date, 2005

The Wood, 1999

To Her, With Love, 2022

Tower Heist, 2011

Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016

Unthinkably Good Things, 2022

Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019

Van Helsing, 2004

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Warm Bodies, 2013

Zoolander, 2001

February 2

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)*

Bros, 2022*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU,, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 3

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers, 2024 (Hallmark)+

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 4

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Paging Mr. Darcy, 2024 (Hallmark)+

February 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

February 6

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Empire of Dirt, 2013

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 7

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí,, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 8

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 9

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Ticket to Paradise, 2022*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 10

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Three-Body, 2023

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 11

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Love & Jane, 2024 (Hallmark)+

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

February 12

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Respect, 2021

February 13

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 14

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 15

Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Creed, 2015

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 16

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Oppenheimer, 2023*

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 17

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 18

An American in Austen, 2024 (Hallmark)+

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

February 19

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

February 20

A Taste of Love, 2024 (Hallmark)+

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 21

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 22

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

February 23

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Squealer, 2024*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

February 24

CrimeTime: Freefall, 2024 (Hallmark)+

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

February 25

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Sense & Sensibility, 2024 (Hallmark)+

February 26

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

February 27

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

February 28

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

February 29

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Live Sports & Events

February 1: Premier League Match Week 22

February 1-4: PGA TOUR AT&T Pebble Beach

February 1-4: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships*

February 2: Six Nations Rugby – France v. Ireland*

February 2-3: Notre Dame Hockey – Michigan vs. Notre Dame*

February 2-4: FIS Austria – Seefeld*

February 2-4: World Cup Speed Skating – Quebec City*

February 2-18: World Aquatics Championships*

February 3: Six Nations Rugby – Italy v. England, Wales v. Scotland*

February 3: SuperMX – Detroit

February 3: U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Marathon

February 3: Boxxer – Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez

February 3: 1/ST RACING TOUR Horse Racing

February 3-4: FIS Freestyle World Cup – Deer Valley

February 3-5: Premier League Match Week 23

February 4: U.S. Figure Skating Championships Exhibition Gala

February 4: U.S. Track & Field New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

February 4: WWE – NXT Vengeance Day*

February 6: Big Ten Men’s Basketball- Indiana vs. Ohio State, Michigan State vs. Minnesota*

February 8: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Michigan State vs. Indiana, Ohio State vs. Minnesota*

February 8-11: PGA TOUR WM Phoenix Open

February 10: LIGA MX – Chivas v. Juárez (Spanish)

February 10: Six Nations Rugby – Scotland v. France, England v. Wales

February 10: SuperMX – Glendale, AZ

February 10-11: World Cup Short Track – Dresden*

February 10-12: Premier League Match Week 24

February 11: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Michigan State*

February 11: FIS Freeski World Cup – Mammoth

February 11: Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Italy

February 11: U.S. Track & Field NYRR Millrose Games

February 13: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Michigan vs. Illinois, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin*

February 14: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Nebraska vs. Ohio State, Indiana vs. Wisconsin*

February 15: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Michigan vs. Iowa*

February 15-18: PGA TOUR The Genesis Invitational

February 15-18: ISU World Speed Skating Championships – Calgary*

February 16-17: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame*

February 16-18: PGA TOUR Champions Chubb Classic

February 17: U.S. Track & Field Indoor Championships

February 17-18: ISU World Cup Short Track – Gdansk*

February 17-19: Premier League Match Week 25

February 18: XC World Cup Finals Skiing: Minneapolis

February 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Iowa vs. Michigan State, Maryland vs. Wisconsin*

February 21-24: LPGA Honda Thailand

February 21-25: U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships*

February 22: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Iowa vs. Indiana*

February 22-24: PGA TOUR Championship Trophy Hassan II

February 22-25: PGA TOUR Mexico Open at Vidanta

February 23-26: Premier League Match Week 26

February 24: WWE Elimination Chamber*

February 24: SuperMX – Arlington, TX

February 24: LIGA MX – Chivas v. Pumas (Spanish)

February 24: Six Nations Rugby – Ireland v. Wales, Scotland v. England

February 25: Six Nations Rugby – France v. Italy

February 24-25: FIS Austria – Reiteralm*

February 24-25: FIS Austria – Hinzenbach*

February 24-25: FIS Alpine World Cup – Palisades

February 25: HSBC SVNS Rugby – Vancouver

February 27: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Indiana*

February 28: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Michigan vs. Ohio State, Iowa vs. Minnesota*

February 28-29: LPGA HSBC Women’s Championship

February 29: PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

News Programming and Talk Shows

February 1

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 2

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 3

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

February 4

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

February 5

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 6

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 7

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Velshi Banned Booked Club, New Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 8

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 9

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 10

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

February 11

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

February 12

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

TODAY (NBC)~

February 13

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 14

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 15

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 16

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 17

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

February 18

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

February 19

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 20

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, All Episodes (Oxygen)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 21

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Velshi Banned Booked Club, New Episode (MSNBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 22

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

What What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 23

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 24

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

February 25

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, New Episode (MSNBC)

Meet the Press (NBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

Stifel Snow Show, Season 1, New Episode (CNBC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

February 26

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 27

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Inside with Jen Psaki, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 28

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

February 29

Access Hollywood, Season 28, New Episode (NBC)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode Streaming Live (MSNBC)

Morning Mika, New Episode (MSNBC)

NBC Nightly News (NBC)~

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

TODAY (NBC)~

Watch What Happens Live, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

* = is exclusive to Peacock | bold = Peacock Original

(+) = New Hallmark films available on-demand for 72 hours after release and will be available at additional times when airing on Hallmark Channels

(++) = New episodes of Hallmark and Reelz originals series stream live on the Hallmark Channel and Reelz Channel, respectively, and are available on demand the next day

(~) = New episodes of TODAY and NBC Nightly News stream live on the Premium Plus tier through your local NBC station feed

(^) = The Divisional Playoff game will be played on the weekend of January 20-21. The NFL playoff schedule will be announced at a later date

