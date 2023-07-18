Where to watch Love Island USA season 5

One of the most-watched dating shows is back on TV for its fifth season with the return of Love Island USA. If this is your first time watching Love Island, here’s how it works. A group of 10 bombshell singles travels to a secluded villa in Fiji to find love. Shortly after arrival, the contestants, or “islanders,” will be forced to pair up and start a relationship with a fellow Islander.

To stay in the villa, the islanders must remain in a relationship while competing in games and challenges thrown their way. If an islander is dumped and cannot “re-couple,” they face the risk of elimination. With a $100,000 grand prize at stake, the winning couple will be determined by fan vote. Hosted by Sarah Hyland and narrated by Ian Stirling, Love Island USA season 5 premieres on July 18. Find out where and how to watch the popular dating series.

Watch Love Island USA season 5 on Peacock

The fifth season of Love Island USA will stream on Peacock starting at 9 p.m. ET on July 18. For the first week, a new episode will air every night. After week one, Love Island USA will air new episodes from Thursday to Tuesday. Wednesday will be the lone night off.

Peacock requires a paid subscription to one of two plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $5/month or $50/year. This tier includes ads and 80,000-plus hours of sports, movies, and TV. The other tier is Premium Plus, the ad-free plan that costs $10/month or $100/year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium and allows customers to download and watch select titles offline. Before the premiere, catch up on Love Island season 4 by streaming all episodes on Peacock.

Is Love Island USA season 5 worth watching?

Love Island USA | Season 5 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

There’s a reason why Love Island USA has been dubbed “America’s guilty pleasure.” Love Island combines the romantic elements of The Bachelor with the gamesmanship of Big Brother, resulting in an entertaining reality TV series. Having episodes air nearly every night of the week makes Love Island USA appointment viewing as you follow the saga in real time.

Love Island USA season 5 contestants:

Keenan Anunay, 23, Washington, D.C.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, 23, Cottage Grove, Minnesota

Kassy Castillo, 22, Zachary, Louisiana

Destiny Davis, 27, Florissant, Missouri

Leonardo Dionicio, 21, West Hartford, Connecticut

Marco Donatelli, 22, Girard, Ohio

Victor Gonzalez, 28, Atlanta, Georgia

Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray, 25, Palestine, Texas

Anna Kurdys, 22, Boca Raton, Florida

Jasmine Sklavanitis, 24, Mount Morris, Illinois

Download the Love Island USA app and explore the ins and outs of the villa to learn more about each contestant. With reviews, videos, and exclusive content, the Love Island USA app is your go-to source for all things Love Island USA. More importantly, the app is where fans can vote on which couple they believe should win.

